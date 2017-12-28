118-Foot Largest Lego Tower In Israel Breaks World Record

The multi-coloured 'Omer Tower', named after 8-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes in Rabin Square on Wednesday after more than a fortnight's construction work by thousands of residents.
"It was the idea of his (Sayag's) former kindergarten teacher, and building blocks were donated by residents, companies and some were purchased using municipality funds," a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.
There was no Guinness World Records adjudicator on site to measure the 'Omer Tower', meaning Tel Aviv must wait for approval from the body to confirm they have beaten the previous record of 35.05 metres (115 ft), built in Milan in 2015.
