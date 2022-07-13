11 Killed, 2 Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Ravine In Pakistan

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure. (Representational)

At least 11 tourists were killed and two injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road and fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, authorities here said.

The incident took place in the scenic Lalko valley, near Gabin Jabba in the Swat valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as the vehicle carrying the tourists skidded and fell into a deep ravine, police said.

The 11 people who were dead were identified as residents of Matta tehsil of Swat valley, who were on their way back home after an excursion trip, rescue authorities said.

Meanwhile, the condition of the two injured is said to be critical and undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Mehmood Khan has expressed condolences to the families of the bereaved, and urged authorities to provide the best and prompt medical facilities to the two injured.

Swat valley is known for enchanting scenic spots, with its waterfalls and rugged granite cliffs a favoured destination for trekkers and adventure enthusiasts.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles.

Earlier this month, a passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep ravine due to heavy rains in southwest Pakistan, killing 19 people and injuring 12 others.

