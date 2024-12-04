108 Metre "Chunri" Offered To Temple As Nepal City Celebrates Ram-Sita Wedding

A Chunri measuring 108 meters has been offered to the Janaki Temple of Nepal by a trust from Surat (Gujarat, India) on the occasion of 'Bibah Panchami', marking the wedding of Lord Ram with Goddess Sita.

The event set for Friday is the first 'Bibah Panchami' to be held in the city after the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Stretching far and wide the red-coloured Chunri which was sent by Jin Mata Trust has toured the ancient historic city of Janakpur.

"Today for the first time from Surat (Gujarat, India) Jin Mata Trust has sent 108 meters long Chunri (shawl) to Janakpur. It is the first time that it has been brought to Janakpur, the People of Janakpur are elated that it can't be explained in words and they extended their full support. People took part in the Shobha Yatra and we want to see this continued further with devotees sending it to Janaki Temple and we offer it to the goddess," Manoj Rungata, Chairman of Sitaram Gaushala who facilitated in bringing the Chunri to Janakpur told ANI.

Janakpur, the paternal home of Hindu Goddess Sita is filled with festivity and grandeur ahead of the 'Bibah Panchami' event scheduled for Friday, this week.

This will be the first Bibah Panchami celebrations to be held after the Pranpratistha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this year. Every year, on the fifth day of the Margashirsha month, devotees celebrate Bibah Panchami, the day of the divine wedding.

"On the occasion of Bibah Panchami 2081 (2024), a Chunri measuring 108 meters has been offered to Mata Janaki after a de-tour of the Janakpur city. Jin Mata (Trust) has till now offered Chunri in over 475 Bhagwati temples. Today the 476th Chunri that came via the Sitaram Gaushala has been offered to Mata Janaki on the occasion of Bibah Panchami after touring around the city," Nirmal Chaudhary, Chairman of Marwadi Sewa Samiti told ANI.

On Tuesday the Barat of Lord Ram arrived in Janakpur with great pomp and show. Around 500 devotees from Ayodhya, who have come from various corners of India, arrived at Janakpur Dham as baratis at the wedding of Lord Ram.

Forty Vedic Brahmins from Tirupati will be performing the marriage of Sita-Ram in Janakpur Dham. These Vedic Brahmins will directly reach Janakpur to conduct the marriage rituals.

According to the scriptures, Lord Ram, son of King Dasharath of Ayodhya married Goddess Sita, daughter of King Janak of Janakpurdham during the Treta epoch. The marriage was solemnized in Janakpurdham.

