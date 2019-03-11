106 Gold Bars, Weighing 12 Kg Found In Bangladesh Aircraft Toilet

Gold bars were found on Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Dubai (Representational)

Customs authorities at an airport here on Monday seized 12 kg of gold bars from a toilet of a Bangladeshi aircraft.

The gold bars were recovered with support from the National Security Intelligence after the plane arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Dubai, said Customs Department's senior officer Othello Chowdhury.

"The gold bars were wrapped up with tape on the back of a mirror in the plane's toilet. A total of 106 bars weighing 12 kg were recovered after removing the tape," he was quoted as saying by bdnews24.com.

No one has been arrested over the incident, Mr Chowdhury said, adding, "we will start an investigation to find the smugglers".