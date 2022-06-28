Former Nazi Camp Guard, 101, Given 5 Year Jail Term For Holocaust War Crimes

Josef Schuetz has pleaded innocent. (File)

A German court on Tuesday handed a five-year jail sentence to a 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person so far to go on trial for complicity in war crimes during the Holocaust.

Josef Schuetz was found guilty of being an accessory to murder while working as a prison guard at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945, presiding judge Udo Lechtermann said.

