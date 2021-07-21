10 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire During Brawl In Italian Disco: Report

Italy shooting: None of the injuries were life-threatening. (Representational)

Ten people suffered minor injuries at a beachfront disco in southern Italy early Wednesday after a patron began shooting, Italian news media reported.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, who opened fire during a brawl that broke out at about 2 am at a popular club near Taranto, the reports said.

Some 300 college students were in the club at the time of the shooting.

The injured were hit in the legs or hurt in the ensuing commotion, according to local media. None of the injuries were life-threatening.