$1 Million Reward, 11 Searches: What Happened To 4-Year-Old Gus Lamont?

Almost a year after four-year-old Gus Lamont disappeared from his family's remote property in South Australia, authorities have announced a reward of up to $1 million Australian Dollars for information that could help solve the case. Gus vanished from Oak Park Station on September 27, 2025, triggering one of the state's largest and most intensive missing-child searches. But despite extensive ground and aerial searches, there has been no trace of him. As the first anniversary of his disappearance approaches, police say they are still investigating the possibility that someone known to Gus was involved.

Gus Lamont's Parents Make Emotional Appeal

Police have scoured 60,000 hectare in search for Gus Lamont.

Photo Credit: Australia Police

Gus's parents, Joshua Lamont and Jessica Murray, have spoken publicly about their son's disappearance for the first time. In a video released by South Australia Police on Wednesday, they appealed to anyone with information to come forward, even if they believe a detail is insignificant.

"We believe that someone knows something," Gus's father said, adding that someone may know what happened to the boy or where he is.

His mother described Gus as a "beautiful, sweet, and unique little boy" who loved music, listening to stories and playing in nature.

The couple said that during the year Gus has been missing, he should have celebrated his fifth birthday, while his younger brother should have reached his first birthday.

How Did Gus Disappear?

Gus was last seen at about 5 pm on September 27, 2025, playing outside the family homestead at Oak Park Station, a vast sheep property near Yunta, roughly 300 km inland from Adelaide.

About 30 minutes later, his grandmother went outside to call him in - but he was gone. Gus was wearing a grey sun hat, a blue Minions T-shirt, light grey trousers and boots. His disappearance immediately triggered a major search operation, as per a CNN report.

Oak Park Station covers around 60,000 hectares, making the terrain and scale of the search particularly challenging.

One Of Australia's Biggest Searches

Police, emergency workers, volunteers and Australian Defence Force personnel were involved in the search. Dogs, drones, aircraft, divers, mounted police and Aboriginal trackers were deployed.

South Australia Police conducted 11 ground searches over 30 days. Aerial operations covered more than 700 square kilometres, with specialised aircraft and drone imagery used to examine the remote terrain.

Police also searched dams, mine shafts and other areas around the property. The aerial imagery was detailed enough for investigators to distinguish animals such as sheep, goats and kangaroos from humans.

Yet, Gus was not found.

Why Police Don't Think Gus Simply Wandered Away

In the early stages, authorities investigated the possibility that Gus had wandered away from the property. But after extensive searches, police said they had found no evidence supporting that theory.

They also investigated whether an unknown person had abducted him. Investigators examined people travelling through the area, neighbours and others who could potentially have had access to the property. Police later said they had effectively ruled out both possibilities.

In February 2026, the disappearance was declared a major crime. Police said they believed someone who lived at Oak Park Station was a suspect but ruled out it's Gus' parents.

Police still maintain that someone known to Gus may have been involved. The identity of the suspect has not been publicly disclosed, although the finger of suspicious points to one of his grandparents, who has issued public denial. The family has previously said it fully cooperated with the investigation.

Police Find 'Anomalies' In Aerial Images

There could now be a new development in the investigation. Taskforce Horizon, the police unit investigating Gus' disappearance, recently carried out a detailed manual review of aerial imagery collected during earlier searches.

Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke said investigators had identified "anomalies" in the images, as per a report in The Guardian.

Police are reviewing those anomalies before deciding whether another physical search of Oak Park Station is required.

Fielke has not revealed what the anomalies show, saying that doing so could compromise the investigation.

Why A $1 Million Reward Now?

The South Australian government has announced a reward of up to $1 million Australian Dollars for information that leads to a conviction of the person or people responsible for Gus' disappearance. Police say the reward is intended to encourage someone with information to come forward.

Investigators have also acknowledged that a reward of this size could generate false leads and speculation. They have urged people to provide information rather than theories.

Detective Superintendent Fielke said investigators wanted information that could actually move the case forward.

The Timeline

September 27, 2025: Gus is last seen playing outside his family's home at Oak Park Station.

Gus is last seen playing outside his family's home at Oak Park Station. September 27, 2025: A major search operation begins after Gus is reported missing.

A major search operation begins after Gus is reported missing. October 2025: The search shifts from a rescue operation to a recovery operation as no sign of Gus is found.

The search shifts from a rescue operation to a recovery operation as no sign of Gus is found. January 2026: Police search the property and seize a vehicle, motorbike and electronic devices.

Police search the property and seize a vehicle, motorbike and electronic devices. February 2026: Police declare the disappearance a major crime and identify a person living at the station as a suspect.

Police declare the disappearance a major crime and identify a person living at the station as a suspect. September 2026: Investigators identify "anomalies" while manually reviewing aerial imagery.

Investigators identify "anomalies" while manually reviewing aerial imagery. September 23, 2026: South Australia announces a reward of up to $1 million AUD and Gus' parents make their first public video appeal.

His parents say they remain desperate for answers and are asking anyone who knows anything about his disappearance to come forward.