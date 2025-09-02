Advertisement

1 Killed, 3 Injured After 2 Planes Collide Midair At Colorado Airport

One person was killed and three were injured when two small planes collided midair as they tried to land at an airport in northeastern Colorado, authorities said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
1 Killed, 3 Injured After 2 Planes Collide Midair At Colorado Airport
Both planes each with two people aboard crashed and caught fire.
Fort Morgan, Colorado:

One person was killed and three were injured when two small planes collided midair as they tried to land at an airport in northeastern Colorado, authorities said.

A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 collided Sunday morning while trying to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Both planes — each with two people aboard — crashed and caught fire, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

The two on the Cessna suffered minor injuries, one of the occupants of the other plane was taken to a hospital, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.

Fort Morgan is a city of about 12,000 people about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Denver.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Fort Morgan Municipal Airport, Colorado Airport, Planes Collide Midair
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com