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1 Killed, 10 Injured As Car Rams Crowd In France

A police source said the man rammed the car into the crowd near the city's train station after a fight in the area, and one suspect was arrested.

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1 Killed, 10 Injured As Car Rams Crowd In France
Firefighters said one of the victims died, four were seriously injured and six lightly hurt.

A man drove a car into a crowd in the northwestern French city of Caen on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 10 others, firefighters and police said.

A police source said the man rammed the car into the crowd near the city's train station after a fight in the area, and one suspect was arrested.

Firefighters said one of the victims died, four were seriously injured and six lightly hurt.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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