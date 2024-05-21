'Priority To Provide Aid': Singapore Airline After Flight Hit By Turbulence

The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore.

A Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday due to severe turbulence, officials said, with one passenger on board dead and local media reporting multiple injuries.

It was not immediately clear at what point during the flight the injuries and death took place.

Thai media reports said there were 30 injuries, while Singapore Airlines did not specify how many people were injured.

Video clips shared on social media by reporters at the scene showed emergency vehicles lined up at the airport.

Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport official confirmed one death but did not confirm the total injured.

The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing, the airline said in a statement.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," the airline said.

"We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance."

The last Singapore Airlines fatalities were in October 2000 when a plane crashed on a closed runway during takeoff at Taiwan and 83 people died.

Singapore Airlines has had 7 accidents according to records by the Aviation Safety Network.

Thai immigration police said that medical personnel have boarded the plane to assess injuries, but cannot confirm the number and some uninjured passengers were deplaned.

