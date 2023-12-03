1,100 Hamas Operatives Captured In Areas Outside Of Gaza Since Start Of War

Approximately 2,100 terrorists have been captured throughout Judea and Samaria and Jordan Valley region

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that its forces, together with Border Police forces and the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) arrested 34 wanted persons Saturday night throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley area, eight of whom were operatives of the terrorist organisation Hamas.

During an activity in Nablus, the forces uncovered weapon parts were located and gunmen fired and threw explosives at them.

IDF forces also located and confiscated a lathe for the production of weapons.

There were no casualties reported to IDF forces.

Since the war began in Gaza Israel's security forces have continued to operate against terrorist organisations on all fronts and approximately 2,100 terrorists have been captured throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley region, approximately 1,100 of whom are associated with the terrorist organisation Hamas.

