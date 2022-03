Russia-Ukraine War: Pope Francis condemned the "barbarity" of killing children and civilians.

Pope Francis on Sunday issued a heartfelt plea for an end to the "massacre" and the "unacceptable armed attack" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last month.

Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayers Sunday, he condemned the "barbarity" of killing children and civilians, adding: "In the name of God... stop this massacre."

