Why Peru Is Considered One Of The World's Most Diverse Countries

Mountains or beaches? Travellers often choose between the two when planning a holiday. But what if a country offered both, plus deserts, rainforests, incredible cultures, crystal-clear lakes, hot springs, and ancient cities? Many are not aware, but this is possible in Peru, one of the most diverse countries on Earth.

While Machu Picchu remains one of the country's biggest tourist attractions, travellers can experience a variety of landscapes and cultures, archaeological sites, colourful mountain landscapes, wildly contrasting ecosystems, 5,000 years of living history, and more on a single trip. Sharing a glimpse of this natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure experiences, a content creator recently dropped an Instagram reel to show what the South American country offers beyond the ancient Inca citadel.

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Why Is Peru Considered One Of The Most Diverse Countries?

Peru is known for its remarkable geographical and ecological diversity. The most interesting part? It is the only country in the world with 28 of the 32 climate types, some of the most mind-blowing nature, and one of the richest cultures.

The content creator showed fans across the country where they could witness towering and colourful mountains, dive into pristine lakes, wake up to smiling alpacas, go sandboarding down the world's highest sand dunes, travel through the largest rainforest, unwind in natural hot springs, and walk down a charming city that looked straight out of Greece.

Now, if all of that wasn't exciting enough, the creator shares that visitors can also take a train to a hidden 600-year-old city built only with rocks, or hike up to see lakes so blue they look AI-generated.

The country is also home to the Cordillera Huayhuash, a mountain range in the Peruvian Andes known for its spectacular trekking routes. The creator, who said they had visited more than 50 countries, described the Huayhuash trek near Huaraz as “the most beautiful trek she had ever undertaken.”

Peru's Rich Culture And Festivals

Beyond its natural beauty, Peru is known for its cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions. Its heritage reflects Indigenous civilisations, including the Incas, as well as Spanish colonial influences.

Festivals are an important part of Peruvian life, with over 3000 festivals taking place throughout the year across different regions. These events feature traditional music, dance, colourful costumes and local food, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the country's cultural traditions.

And guess what? The chocolate we all love also originates here.

“After travelling all around the world, Peru has truly stolen my heart and so have the people,” the content creator concludes.

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Best Time To Visit Peru

Travellers can visit Peru from May to September when the skies are clear, the Andes are stunning, and the Inca Trail is open and at its most beautiful.

April and October are also good options for travellers who want to avoid some of the peak-season crowds. Visitors get nearly the same weather with much less chaos.

The best part? Indian passport holders can enter Peru for a short stay of up to 90 days if they have a valid US, UK, Schengen or Australian visa.