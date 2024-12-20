Water Floods American Airlines Flight 30,000 Feet Above Ground, Causing Panic

Water leaks from restroom during flight. (Photo: Newyorkpost/TikTok/4blaz)

Passengers on a recent American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis were left in shock when water began leaking from a rear restroom, flooding the cabin mid-flight. The incident, which occurred on December 7, sparked panic among flyers, who feared they might "drown" 30,000 feet above the ground. The viral footage of the flood, posted on TikTok, has already gained over 7.2 million views, according to The New York Post. "The in-flight movie was Titanic," the user, who posted the video, captioned the viral video.

Reports indicate that passengers were alarmed by the water leak, with some fearing they might "drown" 30,000 feet in the air. American Airlines has yet to comment on the incident.

Footage of the incident also spread on X (formerly Twitter), showing stunned passengers rushing to avoid the rising water, which continued to move down the aisle.

Hilary Stewart Blazevic, a passenger on board, told Storyful that a woman had used the bathroom and alerted a flight attendant to the leak. However, the cabin crew was unable to stop the flow. "It was utter disbelief and a little panic realizing they can't shut off the water," Blazevic said. Passengers scrambled to pick up their belongings and avoid stepping into the "disgusting" pool that had formed on the floor.

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some joking about the incident as their "new 'Final Destination' fear," referring to the popular horror franchise that featured similar disaster scenarios.

"I just hope that's water and not toilet water," one viewer commented.

Another user on X expressed concern: "Worrying about drowning is silly, but worrying about the water running down to where the flight control electronics are and shorting them out is less silly."