Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Dip In Freezing Pool On Finland Vacation, Video Clocks 213 Million Views

Cristiano Ronaldo is spending his Christmas holiday in the snowy mountains of Lapland, Finland, enjoying a special family vacation. While many opt for cosy pyjamas and hot cocoa by the fire, Ronaldo chose a much more daring experience. Braving the freezing temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius, he took a dip in a small pool surrounded by snow. The video he shared on Instagram quickly went viral, racking up 213 million views in just one day.

In the clip, Ronaldo, dressed in only swimming trunks, stands in front of snow-covered mountains and says, "Guys, look at this experience. Freezing, -20," as he gestures to the water. "And now what do I have in front of me? Cold!"

He then slowly climbs down a ladder and submerges himself in the icy water, impressing those around him and viewers online with his ability to endure the extreme cold.

"Very nice," he says enthusiastically as he exits the water and walks barefoot through the snow to head back inside, seemingly unaffected by the cold. "It's just a little cold," he added in his caption.

Fans were quick to praise Ronaldo's composure and adventurous spirit:

"Only you can make it look easy," one fan commented. Another wrote, "There's a reason we call him GOAT."

One shocked viewer remarked, "Ice cold water! How? This is so crazy, love it," while another added, "I would never do this on a vacation."

Though his adventurous dip stole the show, Ronaldo's latest Instagram post focused on family time. The picture, featuring his family in matching pyjamas, was captioned: "The most important part of Christmas."