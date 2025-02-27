Advertisement
Air India Passenger Narrates Month-Long Ordeal To Find Misplaced Bag, Airline Responds

An Air India passenger took to X to share a thread detailing his experience in trying to get back a bag the airline allegedly lost in January 2025.

Read Time: 4 mins
Air India Passenger Narrates Month-Long Ordeal To Find Misplaced Bag, Airline Responds
In a thread of X posts, the person describes a "series of mishaps" about his search for the bag

An X user's thread about a month-long search to track down a checked-in bag misplaced by Air India has gone viral. Pratik Rai (@praaatiiik) claimed that the airline lost his luggage on January 21, 2025, when he flew from Delhi to Bengaluru. In a sequence of X posts, he narrates what he describes as a "series of mishaps" that followed. He revealed that the following day, his bag was said to be in Bangalore, as per Air India staff there. "Air India uses bag tracking and you can see the checked-in luggage status on the website. I filed a complaint and left in the hope of getting the bag delivered to my hotel," he stated. He shared a screenshot of the tracking screen, which shows that his bag was loaded on the aircraft at Delhi Airport at 6:39 pm on January 21. According to the site, the bag also arrived at 10: 57 pm at Bengaluru airport on the same day.

The X user claims that he received no calls or responses from the staff the following day. When he called up the Air India staff in Bengaluru, they allegedly told him that they could not get hold of the airline staff in Delhi. The passenger expressed his frustration at this gap in internal communication. He mentioned that he tweeted about the issue on January 23. He says that he later received calls from the airline's social media team and Air India Bangalore team. He claims that his incident was then raised to priority. In that post thread, he clarified that he was assured the baggage would be "delivered within 24 hours" once he registered a complaint.

However, the problem was not resolved and the passenger was informed after a week that the bag was never actually loaded on the plane at Delhi in the first place. A tag issue is cited as the reason for the lapse. The X user explains that he tried contacting the Air India team in Delhi but they allegedly took a long time to respond. When they did, the passenger was told that the bag was transferred to Terminal 2 "Lost & Found" department. Moreover, the staff told him that he would have to visit Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 in person to pick up the bag - a delivery would not be possible.

When the passenger finally got to check the bag at the Lost & Found Department, it turned out to be someone else's luggage. "It has documents of some other person stuffed inside. And now I have to share CCTV footage with Lost & Found to confirm that the bag belongs to me. After aimless calls and 2 wasted days, I don't get my bag," the X user wrote. The passenger claimed that even "after following up multiple times," he didn't get his misplaced bag. He cautioned, "And this can happen to any of US! Here's the best part. If the airline misplaces or loses your luggage, you get compensation based on weight (per kg). So, my grand total would not be more than 3-4k INR. That is probably not even the cost of the bag!"

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

On February 24, Air India responded to the thread on X, saying,"Dear Mr. Rai, we regret to know about the issue. We are getting this checked. Please allow us some time." The following day, they wrote, "Dear Mr. Rai, we are glad to inform you that we have traced the bag and our airport team has connected with you for the baggage delivery. Your patience is highly appreciated."

Here's how X users reacted to the viral post:

Before this, another flight baggage-related post took the internet by storm. An IndiGo passenger found a glitch in the luggage weighing machine. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the person shows that there was a difference of 2.3 kilos in the weight of his bag on two different machines used. IndiGo responded to the complaint. Click here to read the full story.

Show full article
