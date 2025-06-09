Viral Now: Woman Packs 100 Outfits For Weeklong Cruise, Internet Defends Her "Girl Math"

Everyone has different packing styles. The number of outfits we pack tends to depend on the weather, destination, length and purpose of travel and several other factors. To finalise how many clothes we need, each of us may come up with our own "math" or calculation style. Recently, the "girl travel math" used by one vlogger for packing for a weeklong cruise went viral on social media and sparked a debate in the comments section. The reel features content creator couple Ashley and Derek Hartig.

The now-viral video shows Ashley leading her husband into a room where many items of clothing have been neatly arranged on the floor. She tells him that she has picked out 100 outfits. Derek tells her that their trip is for seven days, and she reminds him that she is packing for 5 people. Derek is still not convinced. "Look at everything I did. I just need you to get it into these two suitcases," she tells him. He replies, "I need you to go get your brain checked because I think you're insane."

Ashley doesn't agree with his perspective. She admits that it may seem "crazy," but claims that it is "actually organised." Derek asks her if she thinks all of the clothes will fit in the two suitcases. She says, "I don't know. You let me know in the morning if you can do it. I'll see you tomorrow. I'm going to go." Derek cannot believe that he has to pack all 100 outfits. But Ashley insists, and we get a brief glimpse of his efforts. Watch the complete viral video below.

In the comments section, many people felt that 100 outfits for 5 people for a weeklong trip was a fairly sensible decision. Others thought that it was overpacking. Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:

"She dressed the entire family, bro, make it fit."

"The math is mathing girl!!!!! You did amazing!"

"Okay, but actually the girl math is pretty close here! 100 outfits for 5 people is 20 outfits for the trip. For 7 days, that's about 2-3 a day. Cruises, you usually have a day outfit, and a dinner outfit, + maybe suits, pjs, and excursion outfits. It's not too crazy!"

"Imagine doing all this work, and a man can't even be bothered to try and make it fit into two suitcases."

"Okay, sounds crazy at first, but for 5 people who pack 1 regular outfit, 1 nice outfit for dinner and then 1 pyjama set or swimwear ... and you're looking at 105 outfits! So...kinda right on!"

"He's complaining? He got a much easier job. The mental and physical load of all the laundry, and sorting, and figuring out what each person needs is waaaaay harder than packing them in a suitcase."

"Vacuum seal them!! Everything will fit!!"

"This man does not understand how amazing she is for doing this!!!!"

"I was gonna say that's crazy, but I heard 5 people and it all made sense. Dang, that's a lot of work, good job!!"

"You won't need 3/4 of that. You'll end up in your bathing suit most of the time. Seriously, been on 18 cruises. You are wayyyyyyy over packed."

"Ok, the math makes sense once you think about the number of people and the likelihood of wearing 2-3 per day. The crazy eyes can be attributed to the exhaustion after the hard work and the satisfaction of a job well done. So, hate being the one to ask... why just TWO suitcases for FIVE people?"

