Viral Video Shows Cruise Passenger Buffeted By Strong Winds On Deck, Internet Reacts

A reel about an unexpected aspect of travelling by cruise has grabbed many eyeballs online and sparked a range of reactions. Shared by the video creator known as 'Victoria's Way', the Instagram post has clocked over 14 million views so far. It starts with the title, "The truth about cruises no one tells you." The text below explains the vlogger was returning to her cabin after having dinner at the restaurant. We see her climbing up some stairs to reach an outer deck, where strong winds seem to be blowing. The vlogger catches herself at one railing to steady herself and then struggles to cross to the other side. The wind continues to buffet her on the wide-open main deck.

Through added text on the video, the vlogger reveals, "I was so scared the wind would blow me away." She is seen clutching at a pillar as she tries to get her bearings. She also claims that she almost lost her bag because of this challenging situation. She further explained that her husband surprised her with a booking at one of the restaurants on the ship, and that was a "great Valentine's Day" which she would remember for a long time. She ends the reel by cautioning viewers against walking on high decks at night in windy weather when travelling on a cruise. She notes that this kind of weather is especially common in winter. Watch the complete viral video on Instagram here.

In the comments, some people appreciated the unique perspective of the reel, and a few even found it bleakly funny. Many people pointed out that cruises usually have alternate routes between cabins and restaurants - one can take these internal paths without having to go out on the deck. Read some of the reactions below:

"Pretty sure you can find your way to the cabin without using open decks."

"That was cute and painful to watch and really funny."

"It might be a clue; you're the only one on deck!"

"I'm sorry, I'm laughing, but I can see myself acting like that."

"No need to be on deck when the wind is strong ... you could very well reach your cabin from inside accommodation."

"You didn't HAVE to take that way, but good for content."

"Only happens when the ship is out to sea, which is when they travel at night at full speed to get to the next port. Tons to do on the inside, hence why no one is there outside. Don't be fooled by Instagram. Cruising is fabulous."

