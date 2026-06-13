Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar Cannot Stop Playing Cricket Even On A Flight

Travel often creates some of the most memorable moments, especially when families find unique ways to make the journey as enjoyable as the destination. For cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, a recent flight turned into an impromptu playground as he enjoyed a light-hearted cricket session with his daughter Sara and his daughter-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok.

He shared a video of the moment on X and wrote, “Altitude jo bhi ho, attitude change nahi hona chahiye." The clip captured Tendulkar playing cricket inside a private jet, facing a soft red ball delivered by Saaniya. His daughter Sara was seen sitting on a sofa nearby and joined the fun while fielding.

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One of the most entertaining moments came when Sara playfully appealed after a ball. To which Tendulkar said, “You'll never get me out,” which set off laughter among the group. Turning the bat upside down, he added, “Only like this is there even a small chance,” making everyone laugh again.

Sara almost got him out soon after, but dropped the catch. However, on the very next ball, she took a clean catch and cheered, “Yay!” as Tendulkar admitted he's out.

The video soon went viral online, clocking 1.5 million views, and sparked playful banter across social media. One user wrote, "Sir please bahar khelo. Andar TV ya window ki glass tut gyi to bohot bada kharcha hoga." [Sir, please play outside. If the TV or a windowpane breaks inside, it will be a huge expense.]

Another added, "Sir handle se bhi ball middle kar rahe ho. God for a reason."

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"You are the greatest ambassador of cricket. Your dedication towards cricket is larger than your life. Thank you, Sachin for being yourself as always," read a comment.