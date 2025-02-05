Watch: "Anti-Procrastination Cafe" In Japan Goes Viral - Internet Loves The Idea

A cafe in Japan is providing its customers with a unique solution for procrastination. In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Maz shared a glimpse of her visit to this cafe. Located in the crowded Koenji neighbourhood in Tokyo, it prides itself on being a haven for "anti-procrastination" people. It offers more than just wifi and a pleasant atmosphere. After entering the cafe, customers write down their names and declare their work goals and target completion time. Throughout your stay in the cafe, the owner makes sure that you are being productive. He will check in with you every half hour to see how you are doing and even offer you a sweet treat as a reward for staying on track. You also have to sign a contract committing to staying in the establishment until you've finished your declared task. The name of this spot is Manuscript Writing Cafe.

The caption on the post read, "Designed to combat procrastination, this Tokyo cafe offers a distraction-free environment and an owner who becomes your very own cheerleader!"

The viral video has clocked thousands of views on Instagram. The unique cafe experience seemed to impress the internet users as they shared their thoughts on the idea in the comment section. One user said, "Omg this is incredible!! Need this in my life!"

Another added, "Finally a cafe where I can be productive."

Someone commented, "If I go there, I may never leave."

"Omg. This is excellent! I love it," read a comment.

