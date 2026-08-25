Viral: Indian Woman Shows What A Middle Class House Looks Like In The US, Sparks Debate

An Indian woman living in the United States has sparked a debate online after sharing a tour of what she described as her "middle-class" home. Sonal Chaudhary, who moved to Connecticut six years ago, posted the video on Instagram, giving viewers a glimpse inside the property.

The video, which has now amassed over 51 million views, begins with Chaudhary showing the street outside her home and its spacious front yard. She then takes viewers through the garage, backyard, deck and gym room. Chaudhary revealed that she and her family purchased the house in 2023. According to her, the property sits on a little over one acre of land and is currently valued at around Rs 5-6 crore. She also shared that the built-up area measures 2,200 square feet.

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Moving to the backyard, Chaudhary explained that the open space gives her children plenty of room to play outdoor games. She also noted that homes in the neighbourhood are built farther apart, offering residents greater privacy.

She then showcased the deck, sunroom and porch area, which features a swing for the children and a chimney that comes in handy during the winter months.

In the caption, Chaudhary wrote, "This is how a middle-class family home looks like in America. We bought this house in 2023 for $440,000 (over Rs 4 crore)."

"One thing that surprises many people is that most homes here are built using wood instead of concrete. Majority of the American population lives in suburbs," she added.

Watch the full video here.

The viral clip drew a flood of reactions from social media users. While some compared the property to what a similar budget would fetch in India, others questioned whether the house could truly be considered "middle class".

One user wrote, "5-6 cr may mumbai hardly 3/4 bhk milta hai woh isse chotaa hota hai" (In 5-6 crores, you'll get a 3 or 4 BHK in Mumbai, and it's smaller than this).

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Another user commented, "How's this middle class?"

"I would say Bangalore is more expensive! 1 acre is definitely not 5 crores in Bangalore," a third user said.

What are your thoughts on this video?