Delta Air Pilot Cites 8 Chickens As Motivation For Safe Landing, Leaves Internet In Splits

When it comes to travel, the journey is just as important as the destination. And let us be honest - when you are flying, safety is always top of mind. But imagine having a pilot who strolls right into the cabin just to personally assure you of a safe landing. Sweet, right? Well, that is exactly what happened on a recent Delta Air Lines flight, and the internet can not stop talking about it. A passenger captured the wholesome moment on video, and it is now making the rounds on Instagram.
Also Read: This Candid Train Announcement In Germany Has Gone Viral - And People Online Are Loving It
Standing in the aisle, the pilot gave a hilarious yet comforting announcement. He said, "Once again, I can assure you that we are going to do things absolutely 100% safe, secure, and get you there. I am married - 33 years. My wife, 4 kids, 2 dogs, 8 chickens. She is tired of going out and taking care of those chickens in the cold." He continued, "She wants me to get home Friday morning. If I don't get home by Friday, she is going to kill me. So, I can assure you, we are going to get there." The text overlay on the now-viral video read: "Our Delta pilot assuring us that we will arrive safely because he has to get home to take care of his 8 chickens."
"Delta Air Lines pilot has his priorities straight," read the caption. Watch the complete viral video below:
Also Read: European Airlines' Mystery Destination Flight Sold Out In 4 Minutes - Here's Where It Landed
The video has clocked almost 900k views so far. Here is how some people reacted in the comments section:
A user wrote, "I have 9 guinea pigs and I'm a flight attendant. I feel this."
Another one added, "Love this. I always like my pilot to reassure our safe arrival."
"The kind of assurance I need," said a person.
A LOL comment read, "'Married for 35 years. I have four kids, two dogs and 8 chickens.' Man loves those chickens more than the kids."
An Instagram user said, "All I need is for every single flight to start like this."
One person called the pilot the "greenest flag."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world