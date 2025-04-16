Delta Air Pilot Cites 8 Chickens As Motivation For Safe Landing, Leaves Internet In Splits

When it comes to travel, the journey is just as important as the destination. And let us be honest - when you are flying, safety is always top of mind. But imagine having a pilot who strolls right into the cabin just to personally assure you of a safe landing. Sweet, right? Well, that is exactly what happened on a recent Delta Air Lines flight, and the internet can not stop talking about it. A passenger captured the wholesome moment on video, and it is now making the rounds on Instagram.

Also Read: This Candid Train Announcement In Germany Has Gone Viral - And People Online Are Loving It

Standing in the aisle, the pilot gave a hilarious yet comforting announcement. He said, "Once again, I can assure you that we are going to do things absolutely 100% safe, secure, and get you there. I am married - 33 years. My wife, 4 kids, 2 dogs, 8 chickens. She is tired of going out and taking care of those chickens in the cold." He continued, "She wants me to get home Friday morning. If I don't get home by Friday, she is going to kill me. So, I can assure you, we are going to get there." The text overlay on the now-viral video read: "Our Delta pilot assuring us that we will arrive safely because he has to get home to take care of his 8 chickens."

"Delta Air Lines pilot has his priorities straight," read the caption. Watch the complete viral video below:

Also Read: European Airlines' Mystery Destination Flight Sold Out In 4 Minutes - Here's Where It Landed

The video has clocked almost 900k views so far. Here is how some people reacted in the comments section:

A user wrote, "I have 9 guinea pigs and I'm a flight attendant. I feel this."

Another one added, "Love this. I always like my pilot to reassure our safe arrival."

"The kind of assurance I need," said a person.

A LOL comment read, "'Married for 35 years. I have four kids, two dogs and 8 chickens.' Man loves those chickens more than the kids."

An Instagram user said, "All I need is for every single flight to start like this."

One person called the pilot the "greenest flag."