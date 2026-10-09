Vijay Deverakonda's <i>Ranabaali</i> Puts Spotlight On The 'Grand Canyon Of India,' What To See There

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Ranabaali has brought renewed attention to Gandikota, a stunning destination in Andhra Pradesh. Often called the ‘Grand Canyon of India', this place is known for its dramatic gorges, rugged landscapes and historic fort.

The canyon landscape in the Jammalamadugu constituency of Kadapa district has become one of the country's most sought-after film-shooting destinations. Gandikota offers a unique blend of natural beauty, rich heritage, and a scenic landscape of the Pennar River.

These features provide filmmakers with a distinctive natural backdrop for films. The location is currently hosting the shoot of Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

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Is Gandikota Worth Visiting?

Gandikota is worth visiting if you are someone who loves raw nature, dramatic gorge views, and road trips. Before planning a trip to Gandikota, it is important to remember that it is a rustic destination with minimal commercial comforts.

Places To See

Here are some of the must-visit places to see in Gandikota:

Photo: Instagram/@gandikota_campings

Popularly known as the ‘Grand canyon of India,' this dramatic natural gorge features sheer red sandstone and quartzite cliffs. This canyon offers panoramic views of the winding Penner River below.

Belum Caves

Photo: Instagram/@gandikota_campings

This limestone cave is the second-largest cave network in India, after the Krem Liat Prah cave in Meghalaya. The Belum caves were formed by the erosion of the Chitravathi River.

Gandikota Fort

Photo: Instagram/@gandikota_campings

The Gandikota Fort is known for its gorgeous views formed by the Penner River flowing through it. The fort is a popular destination among tourists.

Madhavaraya Temple

Photo: Instagram/@gandikota_campings

This 16th-century Hindu temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna. The Government of India has designated it as a Monument of National Importance.

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How to Reach Gandikota?

If you are travelling by air, the nearest airport is Kadapa Airport, located about 75-76 kilometres away. Shearable taxis and private cabs are available directly from the airport.

By train the closest station to Gandikota is Jammalamadugu Railway Station, about 15-18 kilometres away. However, it has limited direct trains available.

Gandikota is also well-connected by highways and state roads, making the place a popular choice for road trips.

Best Time to Visit

The best time to visit Gandikota is from October to February. During the winter the weather remains cool and comfortable for sightseeing and outdoor activities.