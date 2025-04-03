5 Unique Things To Do In Rishikesh That Go Beyond Rafting

Rishikesh is often called the 'Yoga Capital of the World,' but let's be honest — it's also the adventure capital of India. While most people head here for white-water rafting, there's way more to this riverside town than just paddling through rapids. Think hidden ashrams, cliff-jumping cafes, and one of the wildest bungee jumps in the country. Add to that stunning sunset walks, vibrant hostel culture, and some of the best cafe food you'll ever eat. Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a peace-lover, or somewhere in between, here are five unique experiences in Rishikesh that will make your visit unforgettable.

Here Are 6 Lesser-Known Experiences In Rishikesh:

1. Start Your Day With Yoga At The Beatles Ashram

There's yoga, and then there's yoga in the middle of an abandoned ashram once visited by The Beatles. The Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram, now famously known as the Beatles Ashram, is where the band stayed in 1968 and wrote parts of the White Album. The ashram has an otherworldly charm with its graffiti-covered walls, domed meditation huts, and the quiet hum of nature all around. Wake up early, roll out your mat, and do your sun salutations here — it's the perfect way to channel some creative energy before the rest of the tourists trickle in.

Beatles Ashram. Photo: Pexels

2. Stroll Along The Banks of The Holy Ganges

Sure, the Ganga is the lifeline of Rishikesh, but have you ever just taken a slow walk along its banks? As the sun sets, the river glows in soft golden hues, sadhus light up their evening lamps, and the rhythmic chants from nearby temples create an atmosphere unlike anywhere else. Find a quiet spot, dip your feet in the water (but don't go too deep — the currents are strong!), and just breathe. It's the simplest yet most magical experience in town.

3. Jump Off India's Highest Bungee Jumping Spot

If you think Rishikesh is all about peace and spirituality, wait until you take the 83-metre plunge at Jumpin Heights, India's highest bungee jumping spot. Perched on the edge of a rocky cliff, this jump is not for the faint-hearted. The free fall gives you a few heart-stopping seconds before the cord pulls you back up, leaving you screaming, laughing, or both .Pro tip: Skip breakfast before the jump unless you want to see it again — mid-air.

Jumpin Heights. Photo: Pexels

4. Soak In The Hostel Culture Of Rishikesh

Forget fancy resorts — Rishikesh is all about cool hostels with good vibes, live music, and strangers who turn into lifelong friends. Places like Bunk Stay, Live Free Hostel, and Skyard Rishikesh offer budget-friendly stays where you can swap travel stories, join group treks, or just chill on rooftop terraces with a cup of masala chai. Even if you're not staying at a hostel, drop by for one of their open-mic nights or jam sessions. You never know — you might end up planning your next trip with people you just met!

5. Go Cafe-Hopping For Seriously Good Food

Rishikesh is a paradise for foodies, especially if you love a good mix of Indian and international cuisine. Start your day with a smoothie bowl at Shambala Cafe, grab a wood-fired pizza at Little Buddha Cafe, and end with a steaming plate of momos at 60's Cafe Delmar (also known as the Beatles Cafe). Whether you're in the mood for vegan treats, classic Israeli hummus, or a strong cup of filter coffee, this town has it all-plus, most cafes come with a side of breathtaking views of the river.

Little Buddha Cafe. Photo: iStock

6. Spot Wildlife at Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Okay, this is a sneaky point, but if you have a little extra time, drive down to Rajaji Tiger Reserve. This lesser-known national park is home to elephants, leopards, deer, and even the elusive Bengal tiger. Take a jeep safari early in the morning for the best chance to see wildlife before the sun gets too harsh.