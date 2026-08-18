Uber Adds Train Travel To Its Platform - All The New Features Users Can Benefit From

Uber is expanding beyond cabs and other road-based transport with a new train ticket booking feature in India. The ride-hailing platform has partnered with travel company ixigo to allow users to search and book train tickets, check PNR status and arrange Uber rides to and from railway stations, all through the same app.

The move adds train travel to Uber's growing list of intercity and public transport options. The company already offers services such as intercity cars, buses and metro tickets in India. The latest integration is aimed at bringing different parts of a train journey together, from getting to the station to reaching the final destination.

Under the partnership, ixigo will power the train ticketing experience on Uber. Users will be able to enter their departure and arrival stations along with their travel date, browse available trains and complete the booking within the Uber app. They can also access their ticket details and track their PNR status after booking.

The feature can be accessed through the ‘Bus & Train' option on the Uber home screen or through the Services section. Once the train booking is completed, users can separately book an Uber ride to reach the railway station or travel from the station after arriving at their destination.

Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia, said train journeys form an important part of how people travel in India. He said the new feature is intended to address the parts of a journey that happen before boarding and after getting off the train.

For ixigo, the partnership extends its train-ticketing technology to another major consumer platform. Group CEO Aloke Bajpai and Group Co-CEO Rajnish Kumar said the company has been focusing not only on ticket bookings but also on post-booking support and travel-related services.

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Uber expands its intercity travel push

The train feature comes as Uber continues to position its app as a broader mobility platform rather than only a cab-booking service. Earlier this year, ixigo's AbhiBus partnered with Uber to bring intercity bus bookings to the Uber app. That integration gave users access to bus bookings through AbhiBus' network while remaining within Uber's platform.

Uber has also been strengthening its connectivity at railway stations, with pickup and drop-off zones at several major stations. The addition of ticket booking means the company will now have a role in the journey before a passenger even reaches the station.

The development comes against the backdrop of India's large rail passenger base. Uber said Indian Railways carried 741 crore passengers during FY2025-26, highlighting the scale of the market the partnership is targeting.

With train bookings now added to the app, Uber's India offering covers multiple modes including Moto, Auto, Cars, Metro, Intercity Cars, Intercity Buses and train travel.

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How to book a train ticket on Uber

Users can open the Uber app and select ‘Bus & Train' from the home screen or Services section. They can then enter their origin, destination and travel date, choose from the available trains and complete the booking. Ticket information and PNR status can subsequently be accessed through the app.