Tree House, Night Safari, Water Cottage: How This Club Mahindra Resort In Jaipur Connects You With Nature

I've lost count of how many times I've visited Jaipur. The Pink City has always been one of my favourite weekend escapes from Delhi, and over the years I've stayed at everything from heritage hotels to luxury resorts. Yet one property that kept appearing on my radar somehow never made it to my itinerary... until recently.

A family getaway finally brought me to The Tree House Resort Jaipur - A Club Mahindra Associate, and I left wondering why I had waited so long. Located about 40 kilometres from Jaipur, the resort feels worlds away from the city's chaos.

Spread across nearly 13 acres and surrounded by close to one lakh trees, it is the perfect staycation place where the air feels fresher, the temperatures noticeably cooler, and the sound of birds, not traffic, is a breather. It felt like checking into a private forest retreat.

Living In The Air And Water

One of the biggest attractions here is the accommodation itself. The resort offers several room categories, but its signature Tree House Cottages and Water Cottages are what truly set it apart. My family group included elderly members who preferred Water Cottages for easy accessibility and a child who was excited about staying in a tree house, so we stayed in both!

The Water Cottages are in a mesmerising, peaceful lane, which felt wonderfully secluded. Ours overlooked a beautiful waterfall, which created a soothing backdrop throughout the day. Built above a water body, the cottage had an almost tropical-island vibe. The cottages seem to be floating on the water. One of the most interesting design elements was a glass section in the floor inside the cottage that looked into the water beneath.

The Tree House offered a completely different experience. Built around tall trees, the trunks actually pass through the structure and extend inside the room. Waking up surrounded by greenery and looking out at dense foliage felt remarkably close to sleeping in the middle of a forest, without sacrificing modern comforts.

Both accommodations were spacious, comfortable and thoughtfully equipped, and proved that nature-inspired stays do not have to compromise on luxury.

Dining That Went Beyond Expectations

Food turned out to be one of the highlights of our stay!

Our first meal was at Spice , the resort's all-day dining restaurant. After a long journey and Jaipur's summer heat, the specially curated Asian menu was incredibly refreshing. Crisp salads, delicate dim sums, fluffy baos and a flavourful Thai curry made for a memorable welcome lunch.

For a more traditional experience, Agni , the seasonal barbecue venue, offered live grills, folk performances and authentic Rajasthani flavours. Watching local dancers perform while enjoying a hearty Rajasthani thali made for one of the best moments of my stay there.

One evening, we headed to Vayu , the rooftop restaurant overlooking the Aravalli landscape. Under a moonlit sky full of stars (that were visible), and with a live cricket match playing on the big screen, we enjoyed a thoughtfully crafted fusion menu that pleasantly surprised everyone at the table.

Another delightful discovery was Cafe Chak , where traditional Rajasthani ingredients are reimagined in contemporary ways. During a leisurely evening high tea, I sampled local chaats, but the standout was undoubtedly the kachori served with kadhi - comfort food at its finest.

Then there was an unexpected surprise hidden among the trees. While wandering through the property one evening, I noticed a softly lit cottage tucked away between the greenery. Curious, I walked closer and found a bar! It's called Lagacy Bar. The intimate space exudes old-world charm, and its facade is crafted from a section of the historic Mughal-era Mor Mahal palace from Jodhpur. The hole-in-the-wall kind of bar with a royal vibe and ample indoor and outdoor seating area - this bar is the most unique one I have ever seen,

Adventures That Keep You Entertained

While the resort is ideal for slowing down, there is plenty to keep guests occupied.

I tried my hand at pottery under the guidance of an incredibly patient instructor who helped me create a flower pot that I proudly brought home. It was therapeutic, creative and surprisingly satisfying.

The resort also offers painting workshops, archery, horse riding, camel-cart rides, photography walks and e-cycle trails. There are two swimming pools, surrounded by nature, and you'll love them.

However, the experience that stood out most was the night safari. Unlike traditional wildlife safaris conducted during the day, this one takes place after dark in nearby farm and forest areas. Armed with torches and plenty of excitement, we ventured into the night hoping for wildlife sightings. While I wasn't lucky enough to spot a leopard, I did see a baby fox, nilgai and several other nocturnal creatures. There is something thrilling about being surrounded by darkness and knowing that the forest is fully awake around you. It was my first night safari experience and undoubtedly one of the most memorable parts of the trip.

A Glimpse Into Rural Rajasthan

Another experience that left a lasting impression was the guided village tour to Chak Charnawas.

The excursion offered an authentic glimpse into rural life. Sitting on traditional charpais, sipping fresh lassi and enjoying local kachoris with my family felt refreshingly simple and genuine. We also shopped for clay water bottles, which have come in handy during Delhi's relentless summer heat. These small interactions often become the most meaningful memories of a journey, and this visit was no exception.

Wellness Amid Nature

The resort's Svaastha Spa deserves a special mention. Inside a humble cottage amidst greenery, the spa was everything I needed. Even before my treatment began, the peaceful surroundings had already started working their magic.

I opted for a deep tissue massage, and by the end of the session, the fatigue from weeks of work and travel had seemingly disappeared. The therapist was professional and attentive, while the calming interiors created an atmosphere that encouraged complete relaxation.

If you're staying here, make time for the spa. You won't regret it.

Hospitality That Was Warm And Genuine

What ultimately elevates a good resort stay into a memorable one is hospitality.

Throughout our visit, every request was handled promptly and warmly. The staff were attentive without being intrusive and consistently went out of their way to ensure we were comfortable.

A special mention must go to Mukesh Chander, General Manager of The Tree House Resort Jaipur, who personally ensured that our family had a seamless and enjoyable stay. It is this kind of genuine care that travellers remember long after checkout.

Other Notable Features Of The Resort

Beyond leisure travellers, the property is also well-equipped for destination weddings, corporate retreats and private events. Multiple banquet venues, expansive lawns and meeting spaces make it versatile for gatherings of all sizes.

Equally impressive is the resort's commitment to sustainability. As an IGBC-certified property, it has eliminated single-use plastics, operates its own water treatment and bottling systems, utilises solar energy extensively and follows several environmentally conscious practices across operations.

What I expected to be a simple family getaway turned into one of my most memorable stays around Jaipur.

The Tree House Resort Jaipur successfully combines nature, adventure, comfort, wellness and authentic local experiences into one cohesive escape. This resort offers something increasingly rare - the chance to slow down and reconnect with nature without giving up modern comforts.

My family loved every moment of our stay, and so did I. If you're planning a holiday in or around Jaipur, this is one property I would happily recommend.