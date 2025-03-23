Make Reels Like A Pro! Travel Vlogger's 3 Easy Tips Are A Hit Online

When it comes to travel, Instagram-worthy videos are a must. Whether it is creative boomerangs, following viral trends, or showcasing breathtaking landscapes, we all love sharing our travel escapades in the most aesthetic way possible. One type of video that always grabs attention is a transition reel. But if you are a traveller who does not know how to shoot seamless transition videos, do not worry! Travel vlogger Visha Khandelwal shared a helpful video demonstrating three easy reel transitions for solo travellers. Without further ado, let us dive into her tips.

3 Easy Transition Reel Hacks For Solo Travellers:

First up, Visha Khandelwal recommends using a 0.5x wide lens and continuously rotating yourself to create a smooth, dynamic transition. This technique adds a cinematic touch to your reel. For the next shot, she suggests a reveal shot using your hands – a popular trend in many viral travel clips. This simple yet effective trick creates an engaging and effortless transition between frames.

As for her third pro tip, Visha advises her followers to shake the camera in the same motion at two different locations. This clever trick makes it appear as though you have magically teleported from one place to another. Now, isn't that genius?

In her caption, Visha Khandelwal wrote, “How to film travel reels while travelling solo (or with someone who's not a social media enthusiast haha). All these three transitions you can see are super simple and require no use of a tripod or any other gear except any mobile phone that has 0.5x wide lens as well…Share it with someone who might find this helpful and follow for more helpful videos! (sic)”

