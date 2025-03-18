Travel Advisory Issued As Delhi Braces For Sweltering Heatwave And Temperature Soaring To 40 Degrees

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert on Tuesday for several states, including the national capital. IMD said that the region may see a rise in temperature over the next few days, marking the first heatwave of the season. If you are planning to travel across the country in a specific timeframe, consider this advisory.

The temperature in Delhi, which is currently at a comfortable 31°C, might rise to 40°C by the end of March. Severe heatwave conditions have spread throughout eastern and western India unusually early this year, with temperatures in many areas above 40°C already.

Also Read: 6 Best Parks In Delhi To Soak Up The Spring Season

While other regions of the country struggle with excessive heatwaves, a cyclonic circulation above Assam is predicted to deliver significant rainfall to Arunachal Pradesh and showers throughout the Northeast, which includes Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The IMD forecasts five days of heavy rain and wind in these states.

Also Read: Spring Escapes: 5 Best Places To Enjoy Spring In India In March 2025

Parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will likely witness rain in the upcoming days along with overcast sky and high winds. In a similar vein, sporadic rainfall is expected to occur in coastal Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana, and West Bengal's Gangetic plains should brace for a severe heat wave, with temperatures predicted to stay much above average. Tamil Nadu is expected to see moderate rainfall until March 22. Meanwhile, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive showers and Chennai Sky is probably going to be partially overcast.

With temperatures expected to rise, the authorities issued an advisory for citizens to take measures against the heatwave. The advisory places a strong emphasis on being hydrated and dressing appropriately according to the extreme weather.