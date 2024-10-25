Top 10 Indian Cities With Best And Worst Air Quality Index

Delhi's Air Quality Index falls in the category of 'Very Poor'. (Representative Image: iStock)

Several Indian cities are witnessing a rise in air pollution and a subsequent decline in air quality. During such times, many people prefer travelling to places with better air quality compared to their city. The Central Pollution Control Board released a list of pollution levels in 241 Indian cities on Thursday. The data shows the Air Quality Index (AQI) on October 24, 2024, at 4 pm, and is based on an average of the past 24 hours. Tamil Nadu's Palkalaiperur has the cleanest air with a 'Good' air quality index of 20.

Here Are Top 10 Indian Cities With The Cleanest Air:

Palkalaiperur (20) Balasore (23) Aizawl (25) Ramanathapuram (25) Chikkaballapur (28) Madikeri (29) Madurai (29) Chikkamagaluru (30) Gangtok (30) Nagaon (30)

Also Read: Off To The Hills? Make Sure You Pack These 6 Essentials For Your Trip

Delhi tops the list for cities with the poorest air quality, with an AQI of 306. This index falls in the category of 'Very Poor', which can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

Here Are The Top 10 Indian Cities With The Worst Air Quality:

Delhi (306) Meerut (293) Ghaziabad (272) Bhiwani (266) Hapur (261) Jind (261) Charkhi Dadri (260) Jhunjhunu (260) Baghpat (257) Hanumangarh (255)

Also Read: Rann Utsav: The Best Time To Visit Gujarat and Explore The Breathtaking Rann Of Kutch

How To Read Air Quality Index

Here is a breakdown of various categories of Air Quality Index (AQI), along with possible health impacts: