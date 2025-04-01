Watch: How A Travel Vlogger Visited 3 Countries In Just 3 Seconds

Globetrotters are travel enthusiasts who seek adventure and unforgettable experiences, wishing to explore every part of the world. However, the elaborate visa procedure often poses a hindrance to their desires. Navigating through a complex web of paperwork, waiting periods, and restrictions can be a test of patience. But did you know that there is one place that allows you to visit three countries in just three seconds? If you don't believe us, then this viral video is for you. Recently, a travel vlogger posted a reel on Instagram showcasing how she traveled visa-free to three countries in seconds.

Aachen, a city in the westernmost part of Germany, offers tourists this unique traveling facility. Situated near Aachen, the region known as the Three-Country Border is where the borders of Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium meet. To reach the spot, travelers must climb the Vaalserberg hill, which is the highest point in the Netherlands. In the video, the travel vlogger stands at the Three-Country Border, where the three territories are demarcated with three strings on the ground. With a simple jump, the vlogger effortlessly shifts between Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Reacting to the post, a user asked, "Where is the passport control?" Another user inquired, "Can we get here by train?" A third user commented, "It's super cool." Meanwhile, another individual shared, "There's a similar triple border among Luxembourg, Germany, and Belgium, located in the town of Schengen."

Things To Do Here

You can visit the Wilhelminatoren, an ancient wooden tower offering scenic views of the Dutch territory. The area is surrounded by dense forest. Alternatively, you can climb a 34-meter-high tower in Belgium, which provides unobstructed views of Gemmenich, a Belgian city. On the Netherlands side, you can take pictures of Vaals, a charming town in the Netherlands. If you're a fan of mazes and labyrinths, be sure to visit the Labyrint Drielandenpunt. Additionally, there are several restaurants serving delicious meals. Thrill-seekers can also go hiking, taking in the breathtaking beauty of the surroundings.

