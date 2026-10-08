This River Safari In Asia Will Make You Feel Like You Are In The Amazon

For any wildlife enthusiast, the Amazon rainforest is a source of eternal fascination. A chance to see the jaguars and the alligators is a rarity. But what if you could enjoy a river safari in Asia that gives you the feeling of being in the Amazon basin?

There is actually a river safari in Asia that can make you feel like you are visiting the Amazon. The best part? The safari is located right inside Singapore.

Singapore's hustle and bustle may make the island city-state seem like a strange choice for a sanctuary. But the Mandai Wildlife Reserve proves that a natural oasis can exist close to the modern world.

The reserve features several different attractions, including the only river safari in Asia.

A River Safari In Singapore

The reserve features River Wonders, Asia's first and only river-themed wildlife park. Over there, you can spot animals such as the Indian gharial, Mekong giant catfish, and giant pandas. There are also flamingos, jaguars, and macaques on the trail.

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A video by a content creator shows how the 10-minute safari takes visitors on the tour of a lifetime. Like a waterpark, there's also a ride similar to a roller coaster that takes you through the different sections.

The Amazon River Quest Boat Ride costs $5 (Rs 483) per person. An additional fee is applicable to visit River Wonders.

You can enjoy the safari between 10 am and 6 pm daily.

Describing the experience, the content creator said in her post that the safari was all about, “Lush jungle vibes and an unforgettable adventure that feels like a journey into the wild.”

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Other Wildlife Attractions In Singapore

The Mandai Wildlife Reserve also features unique tours like the Amazon Flooded Forest Keeper Guided Trail, the Amazonia Keeper Guided Trail, and the Rivers of the World Keeper Guided Trail. A night safari and a bird sanctuary are also part of the reserve. A one-day pass for the Mandai Wildlife Reserve costs S$118 (Rs 8,913) for an adult and S$90 (Rs 6,798) for a child.