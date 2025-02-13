Watch: Indian Mom Embarks On Solo Adventure In Thar, Drives Around The World

Solo travels have a flavour of their own. The thrill of embarking on a journey by yourself, driven by sheer wanderlust, is something unparalleled. Every turn is an adventure, and every moment is yours to savour. Now, an Indian-origin woman has caught the attention of the internet for her fascinating solo sojourns. Naaji Noushi, a mother of five, has earned a fan base by documenting her solo road adventures on Instagram in her Mahindra Thar. Through her globetrotting spirit, Naaji seems to be on a mission to break gender stereotypes and embrace independence by exploring the world on her own terms.

To ensure a hassle-free journey, Naaji Noushi has equipped her car with a kitchen, reports Khaleej Times. The kitchen includes a stove and a gas cylinder. Her mobile setup is well-stocked with basic food items, such as rice, flour, and water, allowing the content creator to cook fresh meals.

Also Read: Adventure Travel Enthusiast? Check Out 'World's Deepest Hotel' Located 1,300 Feet Underground

Currently in Kuwait, Naaji Noushi is looking forward to taking the wheel and traveling across Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to reach the United Arab Emirates. However, solo road journeys are more difficult than they appear. In a video posted on Instagram, Naaji Noushi revealed that she was "stuck" in a desert after her vehicle faced technical issues. Fortunately, a Kuwaiti man came to her aid.

In the caption, she explained, "UAE to India, Kerala Day 158. Road trips are not easy. We need to face every challenge. Last evening, I experienced some misfires on my Mahindra Thar. My Thar was completely stuck; I didn't know what to do. This Kuwaiti man helped me a lot. I tried to drive, but my Jeep wouldn't pick up. Then he checked and found there was a misfire... I am really thankful to this young man." Take a look:

Also Read: Mauna Loa: Can You Visit The World's Largest Active Volcano?

Naaji Noushi shot to fame when she embarked on an epic road trip to Qatar to watch her favourite team play in the FIFA World Cup. A true-blue travel enthusiast, she has driven to Lakshadweep and even to the Everest Base Camp in Nepal. Naaji hails from Kerala.