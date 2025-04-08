Viral: This Hilariously Relatable Video Shows Why A Swiss Vacation Is Just Too Expensive

Switzerland is one of the most sought-after destinations among travel enthusiasts. The reasons are aplenty - snowy peaks, alpine lakes and postcard-perfect hamlets. While Switzerland's charm is simply irresistible, the scenic wonderland has one hurdle: the budget. Forget basic travel expenses, even a simple meal comes with a hefty price tag. Along similar lines, a travel vlogger couple vacationing in the Swiss bliss posted a super-relatable video on Instagram. The clip opens to the man standing amid snowfall in Zermatt.

Also Read: Watch: This Bamboo Rollercoaster Ride From Meghalaya Is Winning Hearts Online

As the video progresses, the woman asks her partner whether he is willing to have Thepla, a type of flatbread popular in Gujarat. Without a second thought, the man dismisses the idea, claiming, “Switzerland aake thepla khaunga mei? (Did I come to Switzerland to eat thepla?)" But, soon after the man scans the prices of common food items at a restaurant, he gets a reality check. Tomato soup costs Rs 1500, whereas a simple burger costs Rs 2500. Can you believe it?

The video ends on a hilarious note with the man heaping praise on the previously rejected thepla. He jokingly says, “Har trip pe lana chahiye (Thepla should be brought to every trip).” The hilarious side note read, “Here's how to do Switzerland on a tight budget. PS: thank youuuu theplas for saving some chillar.”

Watch the full video below:

The internet was quick to react to the post.

“We have all been there,” read a remark.

“(Theplas) tastes even better after scanning the menu,” joked another.

“Switzerland and budget.... just do not mix,” wrote a user

Echoing a similar sentiment, a person called Switzerland “hella expensive.”

Pointing out the huge price difference, an individual wrote, “2500 ka burger, 50 ka 5 thepla.”

If you are planning a Switzerland vacation, then these tips will help you save more money.

1. Stay in hostels: Some of them come with communal kitchens too

2. Eat local food: Consider hole-in-the-wall eateries and street food stalls your best friend

3. Enjoy free-fun activities: Some examples are walking tours, public beaches, and discounted museum visits.

Also Read: 11 Genius Airport Hacks That'll Save You Hours Of Stress