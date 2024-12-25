These Are The 9 Dirtiest Cruise Ships Of 2024. Here's What Went Wrong

Cruise ships are often seen as floating paradises, but not all of them meet the mark when it comes to cleanliness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently revealed its 2024 rankings for the most and least sanitary cruise ships, and some results are raising eyebrows. The CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) inspected 114 ships, rating them on a 100-point scale. While 20 ships earned a flawless score of 100, nine ships scored 89 or lower, falling short of ideal cleanliness standards. The inspections revealed issues like sludge, maggots, and other unhygienic conditions.

To prevent such incidents, the CDC conducts random, unannounced inspections, assessing everything from pools to children's activity areas. Points are lost for issues like vermin, poorly stored food, or even minor details like improper lighting at handwashing stations. According to the CDC, any score below 85 out of 100 is deemed "not satisfactory."

Here's A Closer Look At The Nine Ships That Didn't Make The 90-point Cut:

1. Hanseatic Inspiration (Hapag-Lloyd Cruises): Scored 62 in September but improved to 89 in October.

2. Carnival Elation (Carnival Cruise Line): Scored 89 in March.

3. Adventure of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International): Scored 89 in January.

4. National Geographic Sea Bird (Lindblad Expeditions): Scored 88 in July.

5. Carnival Miracle (Carnival Cruise Line): Scored 88 in April.

6. MSC Magnifica (MSC Cruises): Scored 86 in May.

7. Evrima (Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection): Scored 86 in February.

8. Carnival Breeze (Carnival Cruise Line): Scored 86 in March.

9. Caribbean Princess (Princess Cruises): Scored 86 in March.

Cruise Lines Speak Out

For some cruise operators, these results prompted swift responses. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises addressed Hanseatic Inspiration's initial low score, calling it a "very unfortunate incident" that doesn't reflect the company's hygiene standards. "We have been consistently meeting strict hygiene requirements worldwide for many years with exemplary results," the company said in a statement to Business Insider.

MSC Cruises also responded to the findings, noting that an "improvement plan" was put into place for MSC Magnifica based on the CDC's suggestions. "The score is not a true reflection of the ship as it is today," the spokesperson said, adding that the company would "welcome any future inspection."

The Health Risks On Cruise Ships

The CDC highlighted that cruise ships can increase exposure to health risks due to the high volume of passengers and shared spaces. Contaminated food, water, or close contact with others can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses, making hygiene a top priority. Through its inspections, the CDC aims to help the cruise industry maintain better health and safety standards for passengers and crew.

For now, these findings serve as a reminder that even the most luxurious vacations might need a closer look.

Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the national public health agency of the United States.