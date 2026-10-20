The Hidden Dharamshala Cafe Where India's Cricketers Go To Unwind

Dharamshala needs no introduction to cricket lovers. Thanks to the Indian Premier League, the city has become a well-known haunt for cricketers throughout the summer. The stadium has witnessed the likes of Virat Kohli, Prabhsimran Singh, and others play some fiery innings. But few know that away from the crowded stadium and the hustle of Dharamshala, there is a quiet cafe that is popular among members of the Indian cricket team. Be it Nitish Kumar Reddy or Yashasvi Jaiswal, several cricketers have frequented the Nature Pool cafe.

The scenic location of the eatery makes it a perfect spot to unwind.

Dharamshala's Hidden Cafe

Nature Pool Cafe is located in Khanyara, a village just outside of Dharamshala. The small family restaurant has a freshwater pool close by. In the evening, you can sit around a bonfire and engage in conversation. Paintings dominate the rocks nearby, giving the place a unique vibe. You can just order your food, sit back with your feet in the pool and relax until the food comes in. You can also take a trek and enjoy the views from the surrounding mountains.

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Nature Pool Cafe: What's On Offer?

When it comes to food, the eatery offers options such as momos, local snacks, and chai. And if you want to get the full hill station experience, there is nothing better than a plate of hot Maggi in chilly weather. The restaurant is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm. It is best to avoid swimming in the pool in the rainy season as the water level can be very high.

There are several places to visit nearby, including the Kharota Valley. Known for its scenic views, the valley is a good place if you need to relax or take a walk. Paragliding facilities are also on offer nearby. If you just want to enjoy a picnic with your friends and family, you can head to Juhal. It also has natural ponds and



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