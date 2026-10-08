"That Is The Luxury Of An Off Day," Zeenat Aman's Jaipur Trip Comes With A Lesson

Zeenat Aman's idea of travel seems to have changed with time. On a day off in Jaipur, she skipped the pressure to see everything and instead let the city decide the pace. In a recent Instagram post, the veteran actress shared glimpses of her day, which took her from the crowded lanes of Johri Bazaar to the elegant surroundings of Rambagh Palace.

Zeenat Aman Spent Her Jaipur Day Off Shopping And Having High Tea

Zeenat began her day in the old city, shopping for silver and saris in the busy bylanes of Jaipur. She described Johri Bazaar as a "sensory adventure", with narrow, crowded lanes, colourful merchandise, shopkeepers displaying one item after another, and plenty of movement around her.

She also found something particularly charming about the chaos. "There is something so human about these old markets," she wrote, pointing to the colours, the banter and the urgency of people going about their day.

From there, her Jaipur experience took a very different turn.

She headed to Rambagh Palace for high tea. After the crowded market, she found herself surrounded by fountains, clipped hedges, flowers, symmetry and peacocks.

The contrast, she said, was lovely.

Her afternoon was not packed with sightseeing either. She had a cup of tea, something sweet, and even got her palm read by a palmist who "humoured me about my state of affairs."

Most importantly, she had nowhere particularly urgent to be.

Zeenat Aman No Longer Travels With A Checklist

That seems to be the bigger point behind her Jaipur outing. Zeenat shared that she has become "much less interested in ticking off a list" while travelling. Instead of worrying about how many places she has visited or how much she has managed to fit into a day, she prefers to leave room for the unexpected.

Her idea of a good day while travelling is quite simple. She would rather wander into a market, find something lovely for someone she cares about, sit in the sunshine, look at an old building or eat something delicious.

It is a very different approach from treating a trip like an itinerary that needs to be completed. A market does not have to be visited because it is on a list. You can walk through it because you happened to find yourself there. A palace does not need to be squeezed into a packed sightseeing schedule. You can sit down for tea and enjoy where you are.

Zeenat connected this slower way of travelling to something she calls the "luxury of an off day". "Not having to make it productive. Just making it memorable," she wrote.