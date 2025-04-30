Follow Malaika Arora's Footsteps In Thailand With These 5 Must-Try Activities

Do not disturb Malaika Arora. The actress is enjoying the best time of her life in Thailand. On Tuesday, Malaika dropped a bunch of photos on Instagram to give fans a peek into her tropical getaway. The first pic shows her soaking up the sun at the beach. She also shared a scenic window view from her flight, showing off the gorgeous coastline. Malaika didn't miss out on the local treats either – she posted snaps of a pineapple dish and coconut water she enjoyed at the beachy paradise. There is even a calming video of her feet as waves gently wash over them at the shore. In her caption, Malaika wrote, “Wat errrr feelin.”

Like Malaika Arora, if you are also planning a trip to Thailand, here are some things you can do:

1. Explore The Islands

Hop on a boat and check out spots like Koh Phi Phi, Koh Lanta, or Koh Tao. Whether you're into snorkelling, swimming, or just lounging on the beach, the islands are a great escape.

2. Try Local Street Food

Thailand is known for its street food and for good reason. You will find tasty options everywhere – from pad Thai and satay to mango sticky rice and papaya salad. Just follow the crowds to the good stuff.

3. Visit An Elephant Sanctuary

If you are heading north to Chiang Mai, consider visiting an ethical elephant sanctuary. It is a peaceful way to learn about animals and spend some time in nature.

4. Check Out A Night Market

Night markets are a big part of the local scene. You can shop for souvenirs, try different snacks, or just wander around and people-watch. Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket all have great ones.

5. Take A Day Trip To Ayutthaya

Just outside Bangkok, Ayutthaya is full of old temples and ruins. Rent a bike and explore at your own pace – it is a nice break from the city.

