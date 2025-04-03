Thailand Introduces Mandatory Digital Arrival Card For Tourists From May 2025

Thailand is the perfect destination for travellers with its pristine beaches, beautiful temples, delicious food and pleasant weather. With more and more tourists visiting Thailand, the tropical country has now introduced a Digital Arrival Card to create a more seamless and efficient experience for visitors. Starting May 1, 2025, all non-Thai nationals entering Thailand by air, land, or sea must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online before arrival.

What Is The Thailand Digital Arrival Card

According to the official Tourism Thailand website, this Digital Arrival Card is the electronic version of the traditional disembarkation card that foreign visitors complete upon arrival in Thailand. The card serves as an official record of the traveller's entry and provides essential information to immigration authorities.

Why Is Thailand Switching To Digital Arrival Cards

The digital arrival card promises faster immigration processing, reduced paperwork, and improved border security. This new system also attempts to modernise Thailand's immigration process and align it with global trends in smart travel technology.

The official website states that visitors have to register within 3 days before arrival.

How To Register For The Thailand Digital Arrival Card

Here is how to apply and receive your digital arrival card:

1. Log In To The Portal

Registration through https://tdac.immigration.go.th

2. Complete Registration

Key Details Required

Personal Information:

Full name, nationality, phone number, Email address and passport details Trip Information:

Flight number, purpose of travel, and address in Thailand

(e.g., hotel or residential address)

3. Submission

After completing the form online, you will receive an acknowledgement email at the address provided during submission.

4. At The Immigration Counter

Present your acknowledgement email and travel documents to the immigration officer upon arrival for verification.

