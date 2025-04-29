11 Million Tourists Visit Thailand – Here Are 5 Underrated Places You Must Explore

Are you even a true travel lover if you have not been to Thailand yet – or at least have it on your bucket list? From the white sandy beaches of Phuket to the buzzing streets of Bangkok, Thailand offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Did you know that Thailand is currently witnessing a major tourism boom? Between January 1 and April 20 this year, over 11 million international tourists visited the Land of Smiles. With this, the country generated over 540 billion baht in tourism revenue, according to Thailand's Public Relations Department. That is a 0.52% increase compared to the same period last year.

Also Read: 7 Reasons For Indians To Travel To Thailand

Wondering where all the visitors are coming from? The top five countries sending tourists to Thailand are China with 1.52 million visitors, Malaysia with 1.4 million, Russia with 835,300, India with 677,800 and South Korea with 550,000.

When people think of Thailand, they usually picture Bangkok, Phuket, or Pattaya. But there is so much more to this amazing country.

If you're looking to escape the usual tourist crowds, here are 5 underrated places in Thailand that deserve a spot on your travel list.

Also Read: It's Cherry Blossom Season In Chiang Mai: Thailand's Best-Kept Secret

Here Are 5 Hidden Gems Of Thailand:

1. Pai

Tucked in the mountains of northern Thailand, Pai is a peaceful town with chilled-out vibes. Surrounded by nature, it is perfect for hot springs, waterfalls and watching sunsets from Pai Canyon.

2. Koh Yao Noi

This quiet island sits between Phuket and Krabi. It is the opposite of a party scene – think laid-back beaches, fishing villages and stunning ocean views. Great for couples or anyone wanting a peaceful break.

3. Sukhothai

History lovers, this one is for you. Sukhothai was Thailand's first capital and its old ruins are beautiful and full of charm. You can rent a bike and explore ancient temples all day.

4. Lopburi

Known for its monkey population, Lopburi is a quirky little town where monkeys roam freely around temples. It is fun, a bit chaotic and definitely different!

5. Trang

Trang is a hidden gem in southern Thailand. It has gorgeous beaches, caves and islands – without the crowds of nearby hotspots. Plus, the local food is seriously underrated.