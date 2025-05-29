Struggling To Wake Up Early While Travelling? These 5 Tips Will Surely Help You

We've all been in situations where we've struggled to wake up in the morning, haven't we? If you're a night owl, you'll definitely relate. And when you're travelling, waking up early can feel even more challenging. As your body adjusts to a new time zone, you're more likely to hit that snooze button. While it may be tempting to stay in bed, doing so can cost you valuable time that could've been spent exploring a new city. But don't worry, there's a solution for everything, including this. Below, we'll be sharing five simple tips to help you wake up early while travelling, without feeling tired.

Here Are 5 Tips For Waking Up Early While Travelling:

1. Prep Your Body Clock Ahead Of Time

Start shifting your sleep schedule about a week before your travel dates. This helps your body gradually adjust to the new time zone, instead of experiencing a sudden change. For example, if you're travelling to a destination that is 4 hours ahead, begin going to bed and waking up slightly earlier each day. Even a 15-30 minute adjustment daily can make a difference.

2. Set Multiple Alarms

When setting an alarm for the morning, make sure to set at least two. Relying on just one alarm increases the risk of oversleeping, especially if you accidentally dismiss it or sleep through it. This can be particularly problematic if you have a train or flight to catch, or a timed booking at a place you plan to visit. To avoid any last-minute chaos, it's best to set multiple alarms as a backup.

3. Pick An Uplifting Alarm Ringtone

Always choose a motivating tone for your alarm. The more upbeat and energetic it is, the easier it will be for you to get out of bed. On the other hand, if you pick a dull or soft tone, it might make you want to snuggle back under the covers. Sure, it's tempting, but that's exactly what we're trying to avoid.

4. Have A Light, Early Dinner

Another important tip is to have a light and early dinner. This helps you sleep better and prevents you from feeling sluggish in the morning. Eating a heavy meal too close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep and make it harder to wake up the next day. So, save those heavier dishes for earlier in the day. It's a small change but it can make a big difference.

5. Keep Your Bedroom Calm And Comfortable

Make sure the bedroom you're sleeping in has a calm and comfortable environment. Draw the curtains and set the temperature slightly cooler to promote better sleep. This will help you rest more deeply and make it easier to get out of bed the next morning. If possible, avoid exposure to blue light before bedtime, as it can interfere with your body's natural sleep signals.

Waking up early isn't as difficult as it seems. By keeping these tips in mind, you'll be able to wake up on time every time you travel!