8 Spa Etiquette Tips Every First-Timer Should Know

If you've never been to a spa and the idea of stripping down for a stranger to rub your back sounds mildly terrifying, you're not alone. Walking into a serene, eucalyptus-scented space where everyone else seems to know exactly what to do can be intimidating. But the truth is, spas are meant to be relaxing — and with a little knowledge, your first visit can be exactly that. Whether you're booked in for a deep-tissue massage in Bath or a facial at a boutique London spa, here's a crash course in spa etiquette tips that'll have you walking in with confidence and walking out floating on clouds.

Here Are 8 Essential Spa Etiquette You Must Follow:

1. Arrive Early

Spas usually recommend arriving 15 to 30 minutes before your appointment. This gives you enough time to check in, change, and sip some herbal tea without rushing. Some spas have saunas or steam rooms you can use beforehand-check when booking. But turning up 45 minutes early might just leave you awkwardly perched in a robe staring at the water feature. If you're late, your treatment time will likely be shortened (and you'll still be charged the full amount).

2. Yes, You Usually Have to Undress

Photo: Unsplash

Let's address the elephant in the steam room: Nudity. For most body treatments, you'll be asked to undress — but how much is up to you. Therapists are trained to drape towels or sheets over areas not being worked on. If you're having a massage, you'll typically undress down to your underwear or go nude if you're comfortable. They even give you use-and-throw undergarments in case you aren't comfortable in getting the massage done in your birthday suit! Don't worry, the therapist leaves the room while you undress and dress, and your privacy is always respected.

3. Keep Your Phone Away On Silent Mode

Spa days are meant to be a digital detox. That means no answering emails mid-massage or scrolling TikTok while waiting in your robe. Most spas have a strict no-phone policy in treatment areas, not just for your relaxation, but for others'. Even in relaxation lounges, keep your phone out of sight and on silent.

4. Speak Up, But Politely

Hate the background music? Wish the pressure was firmer? Don't suffer in silence. Therapists genuinely want you to be comfortable. Whether it's the room temperature, the lighting, or the massage technique, just ask (nicely) for adjustments.But mid-treatment is not the time for a full-blown life story. A bit of chit-chat is fine, but your therapist probably isn't looking for a new best mate.

5. Clean Up Before Your Treatment

Photo: Pexels

A quick rinse before your session is more than just polite-it's hygienic. Especially if you've used the gym, sauna, or pool beforehand. Some spas even require it. Most provide showers stocked with cleanser, shampoo, and fresh towels. Pro tip: A warm shower helps relax your muscles, making massages more effective.

6. Don't Wear Strong Fragrances

You might love your signature scent, but strong perfume or aftershave can clash with the essential oils used in treatments-or overwhelm the therapist (who's breathing that in close up). Most spas use fragrance-free or subtle products, so best to skip the spritz until after your visit.

7. Respect Quiet Zones

That zen-like hush in the spa isn't accidental. Many spas have designated quiet or no-talking zones. Keep voices low, avoid loud conversations, and take cues from others around you. If it feels like a library with fluffy robes, you're probably doing it right.

8. Don't Rush Out-Take A Moment To Reboot

Photo: Pexels

After your treatment, your body and mind might feel like they've melted into the massage table-and that's a good thing. But don't jump up and bolt for the exit right away. Most spas have a relaxation room or lounge where you're encouraged to take a few minutes to sip herbal tea and ease back into the real world. Not only does this help extend the benefits of your treatment, but it also gives your therapist time to prepare the room for the next guest.