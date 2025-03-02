Passenger Books Window Seat On Flight, Finds A Wall Instead

Booking an airplane seat is often a strategic decision – some prefer the aisle for easy access, while others opt for the middle seat when travelling with family. But for those who choose the window seat, it's all about the view. Gazing out at the vast sky, cityscapes, or endless clouds is one of the simple joys of air travel. For one unlucky traveller, his highly anticipated “window seat” came with a twist: there was no window at all. The passenger recently shared his surprising experience on Reddit. In his post, he uploaded a photo showing what should have been a window seat but was instead just a plain wall. His caption read, “‘Window' seat on my 5-hour flight.”

Watch the post below:

The post quickly gained traction, with Reddit users chiming in with humour and their own similar travel stories.

One user edited the original photo, drawing a digital window complete with fluffy clouds and flying birds, jokingly ‘fixing' the problem.

Another commented, “On the plus side, you can't get sucked out of the window.”

Others shared similar experiences. One traveller wrote, “Happened to me when I was flying from El Califate to Baraloche. The entire way was a stunning view of mountains and mountains. Our row was the only one without a window. The most massive large mountains for as far as the eye could see. I could only see a sliver of it from the window in front of us and behind. It was one of the most beautiful views from a plane I've ever seen. Thankfully I was able to slightly see it on the way back but for the majority of the flight I could only see the side without mountains Wasn't the end of the world but had to strain my neck a lot to see it behind my sister who was in the ‘window' seat.”

Someone else wrote, “That's the best if you want a nap. No hole for your head to sink into.”

“That happened to me a few months ago on a 16 hour flight,” a comment read.

A user joked, “They should change it to Aisle, Middle, Wall.”

What would you do if your 'window seat' ticket had no window? Let us know in the comments below.