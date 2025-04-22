6 Offbeat Weekend Getaways From Rishikesh That Are Worth Escaping To

Rishikesh is great — until it isn't. Once you've done the ashram visits, dodged backpackers at every street corner, and had your third plate of overpriced hummus, you start craving something quieter. Maybe with fewer tourists and more actual peace. The thing is, there's a whole world beyond the yoga capital's borders that doesn't require a full-blown itinerary or a two-week holiday. You just need a free weekend and a bit of patience with mountain roads. Whether you're after snow-dusted forests, lazy villages, or just somewhere to breathe properly, these offbeat escapes near Rishikesh are as underrated as they come.

Here Are 6 Lesser-Known Weekend Escapes From Rishikesh:

1. Kanatal

Kanatal. Photo: Unsplash

Distance from Rishikesh: 80 km / 3 hours

Roughly three hours from Rishikesh, Kanatal is what Mussoorie must've felt like fifty years ago-pine trees, winding roads, and not much else. It sits at around 8,500 feet and makes for a perfect no-plan weekend. There's Kaudia Forest for slow, scenic walks and a bunch of quiet eco-resorts and campsites that don't cost the earth. No markets, no traffic, no one trying to sell you dreamcatchers. Just mountain air and silence that actually stays quiet.

2. Khirsu

Distance from Rishikesh: 130 km / 5 hours

Khirsu flies under the radar, even among seasoned Uttarakhand travellers. It's a sleepy little village in the Pauri Garhwal region and it's got those classic Himalayan views minus the chaos. You get orchards, quiet trails, and picture-perfect sunrises over peaks like Nanda Devi and Trishul. Unlike better-known hill stations, Khirsu still feels untouched-there's one main GMVN guest house, a couple of homestays, and that's about it. If you're looking to recharge in a place where the loudest thing is birdsong, this is it.

3. Binsar

Binsar. Photo: Unsplash

Distance from Rishikesh: 340 km / 8.5 hours

For nature that doesn't feel staged, Binsar is a great shout. Around 7 hours from Rishikesh, it's home to the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary — thick oak forests, barking deer, leopards (if you're lucky), and birds that seem like they're auditioning for a documentary. The Zero Point viewpoint offers jaw-dropping views of snow peaks on clear days. But even if it's cloudy, the vibe's still unmatched. Book a cottage deep inside the sanctuary if you're serious about disconnecting-phone networks barely work, and that's part of the charm.

4. Pangot

Distance from Rishikesh: 315 km / 8 hours

Just 15 km from the very touristy Nainital, Pangot feels like it's in another universe. This tiny hamlet is known mostly among birdwatchers, with more than 250 species spotted around the area. Even if you're not into birds, the pace of life here is therapeutic. Stay at one of the family-run guesthouses tucked into the hills, go on easy hikes to nearby waterfalls, and basically do nothing without guilt. The road here winds through thick forests, so the drive itself is half the experience.

5. Peora

Peora. Photo: iStock

Distance from Rishikesh: 360 km / 9 hours

If your idea of a break involves zero WiFi and maximum mountain views, Peora should be on your list. This Kumaoni village near Mukteshwar is the kind of place where time feels like it stopped somewhere around 1985 — and in a good way. Think stone houses with slate roofs, long pine-scented walks, and locals who genuinely want to chat over chai. Stay in a restored homestay or a basic lodge, and don't expect much by way of nightlife. The stars are the party here.

6. Mori

Distance from Rishikesh: 175 km / 5.5 hours

Closer to home but just as refreshing, Mori sits along the Tons River in Uttarkashi district and makes for a chill riverside getaway. It's known for its pine forests, laid-back pace, and white water rafting that's way less crowded than what you get in Rishikesh itself. But even if you're not into rafting, you'll find enough to enjoy-casual swims in the river, village strolls, and the kind of bonfire evenings you'll want to repeat. Bonus: the Jhaka Dhar Trek nearby is a hidden gem for hikers.