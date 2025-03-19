Nagpur City Guide: Where To Go, Eat, Stay, And Shop In India's Orange Capital

Nagpur, sitting comfortably in the heart of India, is often overlooked for its bigger cousins like Mumbai and Delhi. But this vibrant city has a unique charm of its own. From the spiritual significance of Deekshabhoomi to the lively buzz around Futala Lake, there's more than meets the eye. Add to that the city's booming food scene, luxury hotels, thriving markets, and proximity to Pench National Park, and you've got a destination that's perfect for every kind of traveller. So, if you're heading to this impressive city, here's everything you need to know — from where to go and what to eat to the best places to stay — in this handy Nagpur city guide.

Here's The Only Travel Guide To Nagpur You Need:

Where To Go In Nagpur

1. Deekshabhoomi

A visit to Nagpur is incomplete without stopping by Deekshabhoomi, the world's largest hollow stupa. This sacred site holds immense importance for Buddhists, as it's where Dr B.R. Ambedkar and his followers converted to Buddhism in 1956. The calm surroundings, striking white dome, and deep historical significance make it a must-visit.

Deekshabhoomi. Photo: iStock

2. Futala Lake

If you love scenic spots with a side of street food, Futala Lake should be on your list. With a beautiful promenade, vibrant atmosphere, and a stunning sunset view, it's the perfect place to unwind. The lake is surrounded by food stalls selling everything from chaat to spicy tandoori chai — so come hungry!

3. Sitabardi Fort

History buffs, this one's for you. Built in the 18th century, Sitabardi Fort has seen its share of battles, including one between the British and the Marathas. While the fort itself isn't packed with attractions, its historic significance and views of the city make it worth the short hike.

4. Maharaj Bagh

Need a break from city life? Maharaj Bagh, a lush garden right in the middle of Nagpur, is a great place to recharge. Originally a royal garden, it's now home to a botanical garden and a zoo with a few resident animals. It's an ideal spot for a lazy afternoon stroll.

Pench National Park. Photo: iStock

5. Pench National Park

About 90 km from Nagpur, Pench National Park is a dream for wildlife lovers. This is the very forest that inspired Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. With Bengal tigers, leopards, deer, and over 300 bird species, a safari here is an unforgettable experience. The best time to visit is from October to June, with peak wildlife sightings in summer.

6. Ramtek

About 50 km from Nagpur, Ramtek is a town steeped in mythology and history. It is believed that Lord Rama stayed here during his exile, making it a revered pilgrimage site. The Ram Temple and Fort, perched atop a hill, offer breathtaking views and a serene spiritual atmosphere. Nearby, Ambala Lake adds to the charm with its peaceful surroundings, while Khindsi Lake is a hotspot for boating and water sports. Karpur Baori, an ancient stepwell, showcases stunning architecture and historical significance.

Where To Eat In Nagpur

1. Regional Restaurants

Nagpur is home to the legendary Saoji cuisine, known for its fiery spice levels and rich, slow-cooked gravies. If you're up for a challenge, Patil Saoji Bhojanalay and Waghmare Saoji serve some of the best mutton and chicken curries in the city. These dishes pack serious heat, with flavours drawn from a unique mix of dry-roasted spices. For a more traditional Maharashtrian experience, Haldiram's Thaat Baat is the go-to spot for a hearty thali. Expect puran poli (sweet flatbread), varan bhaat (lentils and rice), and a variety of chutneys. Another must-try is Varhadi cuisine, a rustic style of cooking popular in Vidarbha, best sampled at places like Hotel Jagat and Shree Ganesh Bhandar.

Marathi thali. Photo: iStock

2. Cafes

Nagpur's cafe culture is thriving, with stylish spots offering everything from gourmet coffee to delicious comfort food. Mocha Nagpur, a favourite among locals, serves handcrafted coffee, loaded sandwiches, and indulgent desserts. Its laid-back vibe and outdoor seating make it a perfect hangout. For serious coffee lovers, Stories Coffee & Roastery is a must-visit. Their single-origin brews and freshly baked croissants are among the best in town. If you're looking for an artsy ambience with good food, Cafe Ville Villa offers European-style interiors and an extensive menu with wood-fired pizzas, crepes, and all-day breakfasts.

3. Fine-Dining Places

Nagpur may not be known for fine dining, but a few standout spots offer elevated culinary experiences. Zuree Urban Kitchen is a stylish choice for gourmet Indian and continental dishes, with beautifully plated meals and a great wine selection. For a mix of classic and modern, The Creative Kitchen at Radisson Blu is the go-to place for a lavish buffet or a la carte dining. Their Sunday brunches are legendary. Bougainvillea at Tuli Imperial is another top-tier option, offering sophisticated Indian cuisine in a stunning heritage-style setting.

Photo: Courtesy of Zuree Urban Kitchen

4. Lounges And Bars

Nagpur's nightlife scene has been picking up pace, with new lounges and bars drawing in the city's social crowd. 10 Downing Street (TDS) remains the most popular pub, with its British-style interiors, themed nights, and an extensive cocktail menu. For an upscale experience, Longitude at Le Meridien offers expertly crafted drinks and a relaxed yet elegant setting. If you're looking for a lively atmosphere with music and outdoor seating, House of Beer is a great choice. And for those who enjoy a rooftop view, Sky Lounge at Hotel Centre Point offers a stunning cityscape along with signature cocktails.

Where To Stay In Nagpur

1. Luxury Hotels

For a luxurious stay, Radisson Blu Nagpur is hands down the best choice. With modern rooms, an outdoor pool, a spa, and multiple fine-dining restaurants, it offers a world-class experience. Le Meridien Nagpur, known for its elegant decor and impeccable service, is another fantastic high-end option. If you prefer a heritage-style stay, Tuli Imperial combines old-world charm with modern amenities. Its regal interiors, spacious rooms, and grand ambience make it a standout choice.

2. Boutique Stays

For those looking for a boutique stay with personality, The Memoir is a top pick. With chic interiors, artistic decor, and a welcoming atmosphere, it's ideal for travellers who appreciate design and comfort. Urban Hermitage, a stylish mid-range hotel, is another solid option, known for its modern rooms and great hospitality.

The Memoir. Photo: iStock

3. Budget Hotels

Travellers on a budget will find great value at Hotel Centre Point, a well-maintained and centrally located property with all essential amenities. Hotel Hardeo and Hotel Ashok offer clean, comfortable rooms at reasonable prices. These hotels are great for backpackers or those on short business trips.

Where To Shop In Nagpur

1. Local Markets

For the ultimate street shopping experience, Sitabuldi Market is a must-visit. This busy marketplace is packed with everything from clothing and accessories to electronics. Be prepared to bargain! If you're looking to take home Nagpur's famous oranges, Sadar Bazaar is the best place to buy fresh produce along with spices and dry fruits. Gokulpeth Market, on the other hand, is great for everyday shopping, offering trendy clothes and footwear at budget prices.

Nagpur orange. Photo: iStock

2. Handicrafts And Souvenirs

Nagpur is known for its locally made cotton textiles and handicrafts. Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan is the best place to shop for high-quality khadi clothing, handmade soaps, and organic products. If you're interested in traditional handloom fabrics, Maheshwari Handlooms has a beautiful collection of sarees and dupattas. Nagpur is also famous for its handcrafted leather goods. The Leather Shop in Dharampeth is a hidden gem, offering well-crafted bags, wallets, and belts.

3. High-End Malls

For a modern shopping experience, Empress Mall is the largest and most popular mall in Nagpur, featuring top fashion brands, a multiplex, and a variety of restaurants. Trillium Mall, another upscale option, is home to luxury brands and a vibrant food court. If you're looking for a one-stop shop for clothing, home decor, and entertainment, Eternity Mall is a great choice.

Weather In Nagpur (The Best Time To Visit)

Nagpur has a tropical climate, with scorching summers and mild winters. The best time to visit is between October and March, when the weather is pleasant and perfect for sightseeing. If you're visiting in summer (April to June), be prepared for temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

How To Reach Nagpur

By Air

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport connects Nagpur to major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. It also has a few international flights.

By Rail

Nagpur Junction is a key railway station in India, with direct trains to almost every major city. The station is well-connected and easy to navigate.

By Road

Nagpur's road network is excellent, with national highways linking it to nearby cities. Buses, taxis, and self-drive options are available for road trips.

Getting Around In Nagpur

Nagpur's public transport is decent, but auto-rickshaws and app-based cabs (like Ola and Uber) are the easiest ways to get around. The city also has a metro, which is gradually expanding. If you're planning to visit places outside the city, renting a car is a good option.