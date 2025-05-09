10 Most Searched Luxury Resorts In Sri Lanka Right Now

Sri Lanka, the teardrop-shaped island in the Indian Ocean, is a treasure trove of natural beauty, rich history, and warm hospitality. For travellers seeking opulence and comfort, the country offers an array of luxury hotels and resorts that blend world-class amenities with authentic Sri Lankan charm. We have listed ten of the most popular luxury accommodations in Sri Lanka that promise an unforgettable stay.

Here Are 10 Luxury Hotels And Resorts In Sri Lanka

1. Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams - Colombo

Situated in the heart of Colombo, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka is a landmark of urban luxury. As part of South Asia's largest entertainment hub, this iconic resort features 687 elegantly appointed rooms and suites. Guests can indulge in 12 distinctive restaurants and bars, including a refined French bistro, an American steakhouse, and Colombo's only two-tiered Champagne and cocktail bar. For relaxation, the Kurundu spa offers transformative treatments, mineral-infused pools, and wellness rituals inspired by ancient healing traditions.

2. Cape Weligama - Weligama

Perched atop a dramatic cliff on the southern coast, Cape Weligama offers panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. This Relais & Chateaux resort features 39 private villas and suites, each with its own infinity pool. Guests can savour gourmet dining experiences, partake in whale watching excursions, or relax at the resort's spa, making it a perfect blend of luxury and adventure.

3. Wild Coast Tented Lodge - Yala National Park



Adjacent to Yala National Park, Wild Coast Tented Lodge offers a unique blend of safari adventure and luxury. The resort's cocoon-shaped tents come with private plunge pools and are designed to harmonise with the surrounding wilderness. Guests can embark on guided safaris to spot leopards and elephants, dine under the stars, and enjoy the lodge's commitment to sustainability.



4. Ceylon Tea Trails - Hatton

Set amidst the verdant tea plantations of the Central Highlands, Ceylon Tea Trails comprises five restored colonial-era bungalows. Each bungalow offers personalised butler service, gourmet meals, and panoramic views of the surrounding hills. Guests can partake in tea plantation tours, nature walks, and enjoy the tranquillity of the highlands.

5. Cinnamon Bentota Beach - Bentota

Nestled between the golden shores of Sri Lanka's southern coastline and the Benthara River, Cinnamon Bentota Beach is a masterpiece of architectural excellence and artistic heritage. Designed by the renowned Geoffrey Bawa, the resort showcases works by notable Sri Lankan artists, creating an atmosphere where culture and luxury coexist. Guests can enjoy customised experiences like private cooking demonstrations and guided cultural walks. The resort also serves as a hub for water enthusiasts, offering activities such as jet skiing, windsurfing, banana boat rides, river safaris, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and snorkelling.

6. Amangalla - Galle Fort

Located within the historic Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Amangalla exudes old-world charm. The resort occupies a 17th-century colonial building, offering rooms adorned with antique furnishings and views of the fort's ramparts. Guests can explore the cobblestone streets of Galle, relax at the spa, or enjoy high tea on the veranda.

7. Amanwella - Tangalle

Set on a secluded beach in Tangalle, Amanwella is a contemporary resort that offers 30 suites, each with a private plunge pool and terrace. The minimalist design, inspired by mid-century modernism, complements the natural surroundings. Guests can indulge in beachside dining, spa treatments, and explore nearby fishing villages.

8. Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort - Tangalle

Situated on a former coconut plantation, Anantara Peace Haven offers a serene escape with its beachfront villas and suites. The resort features multiple dining options, including Italian and Sri Lankan cuisines, a holistic spa, and activities like surfing, yoga, and cooking classes, ensuring a rejuvenating stay.

9. Jetwing Vil Uyana - Sigiriya

Jetwing Vil Uyana introduces a unique concept of eco-luxury, with dwellings set amidst paddy fields, marshes, and forests. Located near the iconic Sigiriya Rock Fortress, the resort offers a harmonious blend of nature and comfort. Guests can enjoy bird watching, spa treatments, and explore ancient ruins nearby.

10. Uga Chena Huts - Yala

Bordering Yala National Park and the Indian Ocean, Uga Chena Huts offers luxurious cabins, each with a private plunge pool. The resort provides an intimate safari experience, with guided game drives, gourmet dining, and opportunities to witness Sri Lanka's diverse wildlife in their natural habitat.

Sri Lanka's luxury hotels and resorts offer more than just opulent accommodations; they provide immersive experiences that celebrate the island's rich culture, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality.