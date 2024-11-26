Malaika Arora's First-Class Train Ride Is #TravelGoals We Didn't Know We Needed

Photo Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

There's something about train journeys that stirs a unique kind of joy in almost every traveller. From the rhythmic chug of the engine to the ever-changing scenery outside the window, and even the occasional camaraderie with fellow passengers-train rides have their own magic. Turns out, Malaika Arora agrees! On Tuesday, Malaika shared a reel on Instagram, where she gave fans a peek into her first-class AC train experience with her team. The video begins with the actress soaking in the scenic views outside. Her journey was filled with moments of scrolling on her phone, chatting with her crew, indulging in skincare, and enjoying delicious home-cooked meals. All in all, she seemed to be living her best life on the move.

In true Malaika style, she added a quirky caption to the post: "Living my best life with a dabba in one hand, a face mask on, and my team fighting over the last bite like it's the Hunger Games. Who needs a vacation when you've got snacks, skincare, and squad drama on a moving train?" Check out her reel here:

From Trains To Beaches

If you follow Malaika on Instagram, you'd know she's not just about trains-she's a certified beach lover too. Back in August, she jetted off to the Maldives, where she soaked up the tropical paradise vibes. From lounging under clear blue skies and exploring turquoise waters to trying her hand at water activities and enjoying local dance performances, she made the most of her island getaway. She captioned one of her videos, "Paradise," and honestly, it's giving all of us some serious vacation envy. Watch the reel here:

A Parisian Sojourn

Before the Maldives, Malaika treated her followers to glimpses of her Parisian holiday. From exploring the Arc de Triomphe to marvelling at the Eiffel Tower and visiting the Army Museum, Malaika embraced the City of Love like a true wanderer. Of course, no Paris trip is complete without some shopping, and Malaika made sure to tick that off her list too. Her reel captured the essence of Parisian charm, leaving us daydreaming about strolling down the Champs-Elysees. Relive her Paris adventure here.

Malaika Arora: The Ultimate Wanderlust Icon

From train rides to tropical islands and historic landmarks, Malaika Arora's travel diaries are an inspiration for every wanderer. Whether she's savouring home-cooked meals on a train or soaking in the magic of Paris, she knows how to turn every journey into a memorable adventure.