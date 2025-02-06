London To Transform Secret World War 2 Tunnels Into Major Tourist Attraction

Move over cave explorations. Now, it is time to explore deep and dark tunnels for a thrilling experience. As you walk through these old passageways, it is impossible not to feel that these tunnels have a story of their own. Echoes of the past reverberate through the dimly lit paths as travellers uncover the history behind them. Intrigued enough? Then this information will surely blow your mind. The Kingsway Exchange Tunnels, constructed to shelter London dwellers during the World War II bombings, are up for a major transformation. The vast network of tunnels is set to become one of the biggest tourist attractions in the UK.

The almost 1.6-kilometer-long tunnels are situated beneath Holborn in central London, reports Reuters. Do you know that they were dug by hand in the late 1940s? Londoners sought shelter inside them when German planes bombed the city frequently, an event known as the Blitz. When the bombing raids ceased by 1942, these tunnels were no longer used for shelter, just standing there bearing the scars of the battle.

Situated 100 feet below the ground, the tunnels seem like a labyrinth of outdated generators, corroded bolts and rustic pipes. From the walls hang wire bundles, lined with switches, levers and dials. They also offer a long-forgotten glimpse into the daily lives of some 200 labourers. They worked here during the 1950s and 60s when the tunnels functioned as a telephone exchange.

Angus Murray, the chief executive of The London Tunnels, has big plans related to using the tunnel as a memorial to the Blitz. He will be transforming the underground paths partly into a museum, an exhibition and an entertainment space. According to Angus Murray, transforming the site would take approximately 149 million dollars, reported CNN. He predicts that about 3 million visitors would explore the tunnels and might be willing to pay around 37 dollars for a memorable experience.

Angus Murray said that the tunnels will be open to the public by late 2027 or early 2028.