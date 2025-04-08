All About Khonoma - India's First Green Village With No Thefts Ever

A green village is a human settlement that allows its residents to live a good quality of life while using maximum natural resources. Located near the Indo-Myanmar border, Nagaland's Khonoma is one such village in India. The government inaugurated and formally declared Khonoma the country's first green village in 2005. Khonoma is named after Khwuno, a little plant that grows in abundance around the village. The primary residents of the area are the Angami tribes, who are known for their valor and fighting prowess. The village is also famous for its master craftsman in the art of bamboo and cane weaving.

Hunting, which was formerly a major part of their way of life, has been strictly prohibited in the area since 1998. As an example of how livelihoods and environmental preservation may coexist, the community today prospers from agriculture, raising livestock and forest resources. Instagram page 'wanderlust_himani' also shared a video on the village:



In addition to being known for its green initiative, Khonoma is also considered one of the safest villages in India. The courageous locals support the idea of mutual respect and communal discipline. They still adhere to strict moral standards that guarantee peace and safety in their community.

People here don't lock their homes and businesses and leave them unattended without worrying about theft or robbery. According to the 2011 census, the village, which has 424 families, has a unique culture of integrity that has endured over time.

Today, Khonoma has more to offer tourists than merely a green environment and stunning scenery. Anyone interested in learning how a community may coexist peacefully with its surroundings is welcome to attend this open classroom.

Whether it is the community-conserved forest, the kind nature of its residents, or the village's status as an ecotourism model, Khonoma is a place that will make an impression on everyone who visits here.