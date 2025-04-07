This Glass Bridge In Kanyakumari Must Be On Your Bucket List. Here's Why

Kanyakumari, the coastal gem of Tamil Nadu, is celebrated for its natural beauty – stunning seashores, swaying coconut trees and vibrant paddy fields. Alongside its picturesque setting, Kanyakumari is home to some iconic landmarks, one of the most notable being the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Perched on a rocky island just off the coast, this grand monument pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most revered spiritual leaders.

Last year, a glass bridge connecting the memorial to the towering 133-foot-high Thiruvalluvar statue was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Touted as the first of its kind in the country, the transparent bridge offers breathtaking views of the ocean and surrounding landscapes.

Also Read: 5 Lesser-Known Destinations In South India To Escape The Heat This Summer

Recently, a travel vlogger couple visited this Kanyakumari hotspot, sharing details about the place through a video on Instagram. The clip captures the woman walking on the transparent glass stretch, enjoying the crashing waves, the pristine sunsets and the distant cityscape. There's also a glimpse of the two towering statues. For those planning a visit, ferry tickets to the monument are priced at Rs 70, while entry to the site costs Rs 30.

The side note read, “Have you heard about this place in Tamil Nadu ??? The newly inaugurated glass bridge in Kanyakumari, measuring 77 meters, connects the Vivekananda memorial to the Thiruvalluvar statue. This place offers stunning views of the ocean, and you can also witness the meeting point of the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean.”

Also Read: 9 Of India's Best Adventure Destinations For Every Thrill-Seeker's Bucket List

About The Glass Bridge

The 77-meter-long and 10-meter-wide glass bridge is one of the unique attractions in Kanyakumari. A bowstring arch adds to its grandeur, and it also serves a special purpose – it has been constructed to withstand the saline breeze.

Also Read: 7 Places To Learn About The History Of India

About Vivekananda Rock Memorial

It is believed that Swami Vivekananda attained enlightenment here. Legend also has it that Goddess Kanyakumari prayed to Lord Shiva at this very spot, and hence, there is a rock with an imprint of her feet within the premises. Must-visit areas include the Sripada Mandapam and the Vivekananda Mandapam. A life-sized bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda stands here as well. You can embrace tranquillity in the meditation hall and explore the souvenir shop too.