Watch: Karishma Tanna Shares List Of All The Destinations She Visited In 2024

Karishma Tanna shared a compilation of her 2024 travels (Photo: Instagram/ karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna has shared a compilation of destinations she visited in 2024 and it is sure to give many people travel goals for the next year! The star took to Instagram to post a short yet picturesque reel giving us glimpses into her travels. From famous Indian spots to lesser-known getaways abroad, Karishma's trips have had a great variety. Karishma seemed to have immersed herself completely in her travels. She took the chance to indulge in local food, engage in relaxing activities, and ensure that she had Instagram-worthy outfits planned. Here are all the places shown in her video:

1. Dubai

Karishma can be seen having fun in a sumptuous swimming pool at a resort. She also feasted her eyes on the stunning view of the dessert from the top.

2. Goa

Karishma's reel includes only a small sneak peek into a red carpet appearance in Goa.

3. Paris

Karishma stopped to smell the flowers - literally - at a roadside florist stall in the French capital.

4. Amsterdam

Karishma enjoyed one of the local specialities - beer - while sitting by the canal at this famous European tourist destination. She has named Amsterdam twice in her reel. In the latter part, she shared a clip of a person making a special sweet treat at an outdoor location. It looks like a thin pancake/crepe placed over a grill and layered with chocolate spread and chopped banana. It could turn out to be a stroopwafel.

5. Javea

Karishma Tanna had the opportunity to holiday in Javea, a beautiful coastal town in Spain. During her trip, she shared several updates on her Instagram handle.

6. London

Karishma's reel doesn't reveal much details about her 2024 London trip beyond a coffee date. However, last year, she celebrated her birthday on December 21 in this iconic British city.

7. Mykonos

In September, Karishma Tanna went to Mykonos in Greece for a vacation with her husband, Varun Bangera. She had shared several stunning clicks.

8. Udaipur

Karishma visited this popular spot in Rajasthan and her video gave us a sneak peek of a boat ride on a lake.

9. Italy

Karishma's travels in 2024 also took her to two Italian destinations: Tuscany and Rome. At the end of the clip, we observe her relishing a delicacy packed with the flavour of tomatoes.

We can't wait for Karishma Tanna's next travel update!

